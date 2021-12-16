Two undefeated Texas high school football teams take the field for the state championship when Gunter faces Franklin.

The Gunter Tigers (15–0) have been a juggernaut all season, going undefeated and locking in a position in the state championship for the second time in three years. On the other side is another undefeated squad in the Franklin Lions (15–0), who are making their third appearance in the state championship while seeking their first title in school history.

How to Watch UIL Conference 3A Division 2 Championship: Gunter vs. Franklin today:

Game Date: Dec. 16, 2021

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: MSG+

Watch UIL Conference 3A Division 2 Championship: Gunter vs. Franklin online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Gunter beat Lubbock Roosevelt 47–12 in the semifinal round.

On paper, the Tigers are the better overall team. They are scoring 57.4 points per game and allowing just 8.9 points per game to their opponents for a plus-48.5 scoring margin.

After their first three games, in which they gave up 56 total points total (while scoring 126 points themselves), the defense has been impenetrable. They have given up 78 points in their last 10 games, including three shutouts and five games in which they allowed seven points or less.

The Tigers are also great on both ends, scoring 51.7 points per game and giving up only 10.2 points to opponents for a plus-41.5 scoring margin.

These are two balanced teams that really play well on the defensive end and can score with the best of them.

Regional restrictions may apply.