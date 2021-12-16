Skip to main content
    •
    December 16, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch UIL Conference 3A Division 2 Championship: Gunter vs. Franklin: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Two undefeated Texas high school football teams take the field for the state championship when Gunter faces Franklin.
    Author:

    The Gunter Tigers (15–0) have been a juggernaut all season, going undefeated and locking in a position in the state championship for the second time in three years. On the other side is another undefeated squad in the Franklin Lions (15–0), who are making their third appearance in the state championship while seeking their first title in school history.

    How to Watch UIL Conference 3A Division 2 Championship: Gunter vs. Franklin today:

    Game Date: Dec. 16, 2021

    Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

    TV: MSG+

    Watch UIL Conference 3A Division 2 Championship: Gunter vs. Franklin online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Gunter beat Lubbock Roosevelt 47–12 in the semifinal round.

    On paper, the Tigers are the better overall team. They are scoring 57.4 points per game and allowing just 8.9 points per game to their opponents for a plus-48.5 scoring margin.

    After their first three games, in which they gave up 56 total points total (while scoring 126 points themselves), the defense has been impenetrable. They have given up 78 points in their last 10 games, including three shutouts and five games in which they allowed seven points or less.

    The Tigers are also great on both ends, scoring 51.7 points per game and giving up only 10.2 points to opponents for a plus-41.5 scoring margin.

    These are two balanced teams that really play well on the defensive end and can score with the best of them.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    16
    2021

    UIL Conference 3A Division 2 Championship: Gunter vs. Franklin

    TV CHANNEL: MSG+
    Time
    8:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    minnesota wild
    NHL

    How to Watch Sabres at Wild

    1 minute ago
    Dec 11, 2021; Elmont, New York, USA; New Jersey Devils left wing Andreas Johnsson (11) skates with the puck past New York Islanders defenseman Robin Salo (2) during the first period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    New Jersey Devils vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/16/2021

    1 minute ago
    Nov 26, 2021; Buffalo, New York, USA; Buffalo Sabres defenseman Jacob Bryson (78) falls down as Montreal Canadiens right wing Tyler Toffoli (73) jumps over him and tries to control the puck during the first period at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Montreal Canadiens vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/16/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 5, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Calgary Flames goaltender Jacob Markstrom (25) looks to make a save against Vegas Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) during the second period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Vegas Golden Knights vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/16/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 14, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Flyers left wing Oskar Lindblom (23) celebrates his goal with center Claude Giroux (28) and right wing Cam Atkinson (89) against New Jersey Devils goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood (29) during the second period at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Philadelphia Flyers vs. Montreal Canadiens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/16/2021

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17346399
    NFL

    How to Watch Chiefs at Chargers

    1 minute ago
    Dec 15, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (21) and Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis (11) reach for a rebound during the fourth quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Detroit Pistons vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/16/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 12, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) shoots on Brooklyn Nets forward Nic Claxton (33) in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Indiana Pacers vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/16/2021

    1 minute ago
    HS Football Fans
    High School Football

    How to Watch UIL Conference 3A Division 2 Championship: Gunter vs. Franklin

    1 minute ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy