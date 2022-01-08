Skip to main content

How to Watch All-American Bowl: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

It is East vs. West in the high school All-American Bowl with the best players in the country ready to put on a show.

The best and most exciting athletes in high school football get a chance to take the field for the 22nd annual All-American Bowl from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. On top of the best players in the sport taking the field, there will be more college commitment announcements and huge news all day from the event as the best players use this as a platform to inform schools where they will be playing college football.

How to Watch All-American Bowl today:

Game Date: Jan. 8, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Watch All-American Bowl online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

All of the players on both teams have spent the past week prepping, getting ready and practicing for this moment today:

The West team is going to be led by Clemson commit Cade Klubnik (QB, five star recruit) and a very, very strong offensive unit.

Klubnik will be protected by unannounced Josh Conerly Jr. (OT, five star) with USC bound Raleek Brown (RB, five star), uncommitted Kevin Coleman (WR, four star) and Arizona’s Tetairoa McMillan (WR, four star) making plays for him all over the field.

Future Alabama QB Ty Simpson (five star) and Ohio State QB Devin Brown (four star) will get a chance to make some plays too.

On the other side a pair of Penn State commits in Drew Allar (QB, five star) and Nicholas Singleton (RB, four star) are the offensive standouts to watch, but this team is built around their defense.

Future Georgia defensive linemen, Marvin Jones Jr. (Edge, five star) and Mykel Williams (DL, five star) are going to look to make an impact on the line.

Earnest Greene (IOL, four star) and Kevin Coleman (WR, four star) are two more big names to not have a college commitment heading into today.

