How to Watch Jaguars vs. Wolves

    • October 8, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Ankeny Centennial vs. Waukee Northwest High School Football: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    A pair of .500 teams meet in a CIML battle in Iowa.
    Author:

    Ankeny Centennial (3-3, 2-1) heads to the other side of the Des Moines area on Friday to face Waukee Northwest (3-3, 1-1) in a clash of CIML rivals.

    How to Watch: Ankeny Centennial vs Waukee Northwest

    Game Date: Oct. 8, 2021

    Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

    TV: NBC (WHO-Des Moines-Ames, IA)

    Live Stream Ankeny Centennial vs. Waukee Northwest on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Both of these schools are relatively young, with Centennial opening in 2013 and Northwest opening this year. 

    Despite this being the first year of varsity play for the Wolves, the team has played some strong football. It lost by one score to both Valley and Dowling Catholic and has now run off a three-game winning streak, including shutout wins over Johnston and Sioux City West. The only multi-score loss on the team's schedule was a 27-7 loss to Southeast Polk.

    Quarterback Carson Renken has thrown for 10 touchdowns and rushed for five more.

    Ankeny Centennial holds the same 3-3 record as Waukee Northwest, but the Jaguars have gone 2-1 against CIML teams, beating Ankeny 14-7 and Waukee 42-7. The team is coming off a close loss to Urbandale that saw the Jaguars fall 19-18.

    Peyton Goode has thrown three touchdowns and three interceptions. He's added six rushing touchdowns as well.

    Last season, this team finished 2-6 overall.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    8
    2021

    Ankeny Centenial vs. Waukee Northwest

    TV CHANNEL: NBC (WHO-Des Moines-Ames, IA)
    Time
    8:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_16903238
    NBA

    How to Watch Pelicans vs. Bulls

    1 minute ago
    Soccer Fans
    High School Football

    How to Watch Jaguars vs. Wolves

    1 minute ago
    Football Fans
    High School Football

    How to Watch Hoover at Spain Park in High School Football

    1 minute ago
    Dec 12, 2020; Pasadena, California, USA; A general view of the Rose Bowl goal posts during an NCAA football game between the Southern California Trojans and the UCLA Bruins. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch Morgan State at Howard

    1 minute ago
    Soccer Ball
    NCAA Men's Soccer

    How to Watch Boston College at Virginia in Men's College Soccer

    1 minute ago
    Wisconsin Volleyball
    NCAA Women's Volleyball

    How to Watch Georgia at Texas A&M in Women's College Volleyball

    1 minute ago
    Volleyball
    NCAA Women's Volleyball

    How to Watch Cornhuskers vs. Nittany Lions

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_16783437
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch 49ers vs. Panthers

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_16605964
    WWE

    How to Watch WWE SmackDown

    1 minute ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy