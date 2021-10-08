How to Watch Jaguars vs. Wolves

A pair of .500 teams meet in a CIML battle in Iowa.

Ankeny Centennial (3-3, 2-1) heads to the other side of the Des Moines area on Friday to face Waukee Northwest (3-3, 1-1) in a clash of CIML rivals.

How to Watch: Ankeny Centennial vs Waukee Northwest

Game Date: Oct. 8, 2021

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC (WHO-Des Moines-Ames, IA)

Live Stream Ankeny Centennial vs. Waukee Northwest on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Both of these schools are relatively young, with Centennial opening in 2013 and Northwest opening this year.

Despite this being the first year of varsity play for the Wolves, the team has played some strong football. It lost by one score to both Valley and Dowling Catholic and has now run off a three-game winning streak, including shutout wins over Johnston and Sioux City West. The only multi-score loss on the team's schedule was a 27-7 loss to Southeast Polk.

Quarterback Carson Renken has thrown for 10 touchdowns and rushed for five more.

Ankeny Centennial holds the same 3-3 record as Waukee Northwest, but the Jaguars have gone 2-1 against CIML teams, beating Ankeny 14-7 and Waukee 42-7. The team is coming off a close loss to Urbandale that saw the Jaguars fall 19-18.

Peyton Goode has thrown three touchdowns and three interceptions. He's added six rushing touchdowns as well.

Last season, this team finished 2-6 overall.

