October 2, 2021
Publish date:

How to Watch Aragon vs. Kings Academy in High School Football: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aragon and King's Academy look to continue recent winning streaks as they clash in California high school football.
Author:

Both Aragon (2-2) and King’s Academy (2-2) started the season with two losses, but both have since won their last two games entering their clash Friday. The Dons (San Mateo, Calif.) and King's Academy (Sunnyvale, Calif.) will look to keep their momentum going, but only one team can succeed.

How to Aragon vs. Kings Academy:

Game Date: Oct. 1, 2021

Game Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV: Next Level Sports

Watch Aragon vs. Kings Academy online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

King’s Academy star Kevin Sielski played three positions last year and made plenty of highlight reel-worth plays.

Aragon started the season with a 52-6 loss to Homestead and a 45-13 loss to Leland. Then the Dons scored 81 points in their next two games and allowed just seven as they beet Woodside 41-7 and Saratoga 40-0.

King’s Academy lost its first two games a combined 80-12, with losses to Mountain View and Menlo School. They beat Homestead 20-19 to break the losing streak, then bested Moreau 28-21 on the road.

Which team will carry its momentum forward after Friday's showdown? Tune in to find out!

Regional restrictions may apply.

