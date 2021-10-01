This Nebraska high school football matchup features two of the better teams in the state looking to boost their playoff positioning.

Waverly (Neb.) lost two of its first three games but has rebounded to win its last two. On Friday, the Vikings (3-2) will look to continue their hot streak as they host undefeated Beatrice (Neb.) (5-0).

A win against the team ranked No. 27 in the state by MaxPreps would help the Vikings get back on track.

How to Watch Beatrice vs. Waverly:

Game Date: Oct. 1, 2021

Game Time: 7:45 p.m. ET

TV: Telemundo (KFDY-Lincoln, NE)

Waverly has played in four one-score games this season, including a 27-24 overtime loss to Skutt Catholic. The Vikings are 2-2 in those close contests. In their most recent game, though, they dominated winless Mount Michael Benedictine (0-5) by a score of 38-7.

This season, they Vikings are scoring 27.2 points per game and allowing 19.2 points per game.

Beatrice is scoring 35.4 points per game and giving up 21.8 points to opponents. Three of their four wins have come by 14-plus points.

Beatrice will look to continue its undefeated season Friday while Waverly will look to prove itself worth of championship consideration. Which team will come out on top?

