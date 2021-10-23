How to Watch Bellarmine College Preparatory vs. St. Francis in High School Football:

This season has been a dream for the undefeated Saint Francis high school football team, but the Lancers (6–0) of Mountain View, Calif., face a big challenge Friday night against Bellarmine College Prep (5–2) of San Jose.

Saint Francis is riding high after knocking off De La Salle and maintaining an undefeated record.

The Lancers ended De La Salle’s 318-game winning streak against Northern California teams. Just one of their wins was decided by less than 14 points. A win against Bellarmine inches them closer to a state championship.



The Bells started off 4–0, winning by an average of 22.25 points, but they are 1–2 in their last three games, including a 20–13 loss last week against Sacred Heart Cathedral Prep of San Francisco.

To remain in contention for a title, the Bells will look for a big win Friday against St. Francis. The game will be played on a neutral field at San Jose City College.

