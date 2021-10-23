    • October 23, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Bellarmine College Preparatory vs. St. Francis in High School Football: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Undefeated St. Francis clashes with Bellarmine College Prep in California high school football action.
    Author:

    This season has been a dream for the undefeated Saint Francis high school football team, but the Lancers (6–0) of Mountain View, Calif., face a big challenge Friday night against Bellarmine College Prep (5–2) of San Jose.

    How to Watch Bellarmine College Preparatory vs. St. Francis in High School Football:

    Game Date: Oct. 22, 2021

    Game Time: 10 p.m. ET

    TV: Next Level Sports

    Live Stream Bellarmine College Preparatory vs. St. Francis on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Saint Francis is riding high after knocking off De La Salle and maintaining an undefeated record.

    The Lancers ended De La Salle’s 318-game winning streak against Northern California teams. Just one of their wins was decided by less than 14 points. A win against Bellarmine inches them closer to a state championship.

    The Bells started off 4–0, winning by an average of 22.25 points, but they are 1–2 in their last three games, including a 20–13 loss last week against Sacred Heart Cathedral Prep of San Francisco.

    To remain in contention for a title, the Bells will look for a big win Friday against St. Francis. The game will be played on a neutral field at San Jose City College.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
