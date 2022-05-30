The best and the brightest football has to offer in Pennsylvania and Maryland will collide at the Big 33 Classic this Memorial Day.

The Big 33 Classic has often been referred to as the Super Bowl of High School Football. It is an All-Star event as the two neighbors, Pennsylvania and Maryland, send their best players to clash. This game was first played in 1957. It resumed last year after a year off in 2020. Pennsylvania has been dominant in the last two matchups. In 2021, the state won 20-0 and in 2019 it won 21-0. Will this be the year that Maryland gets on the board and flips the recent narrative?

How to Watch Big 33 Classic: Pennsylvania vs. Maryland in High School Football:

Game Date: May 30, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium

Pennsylvania has always been in this game since the inaugural year. Maryland took over for Ohio in 2013 after a 20-year hiatus. The game will take place at Rocco Ortenzio Stadium in Harrisburg, PA as a traditional way to celebrate Memorial Day in the state.

The Big 33 Classic boasts that there has been an alumni in their game in every Super Bowl. This year's alumni was Tyler Boyd of the Cincinnati Bengals. He played at Clairton, PA before playing at Pitt. Other famous alums of this game include Joe Namath, Joe Montana, Jim Kelly, Ben Roethlisberger, and Charles Woodson just to name a few. Who will be the next star to come out of this storied game?

