Skip to main content

How to Watch Big 33 Classic: Pennsylvania vs. Maryland in High School Football: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The best and the brightest football has to offer in Pennsylvania and Maryland will collide at the Big 33 Classic this Memorial Day.

The Big 33 Classic has often been referred to as the Super Bowl of High School Football. It is an All-Star event as the two neighbors, Pennsylvania and Maryland, send their best players to clash. This game was first played in 1957. It resumed last year after a year off in 2020. Pennsylvania has been dominant in the last two matchups. In 2021, the state won 20-0 and in 2019 it won 21-0. Will this be the year that Maryland gets on the board and flips the recent narrative? 

How to Watch Big 33 Classic: Pennsylvania vs. Maryland in High School Football:

Game Date: May 30, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium

Live stream the Big 33 Classic: Pennsylvania vs. Maryland on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Pennsylvania has always been in this game since the inaugural year. Maryland took over for Ohio in 2013 after a 20-year hiatus. The game will take place at Rocco Ortenzio Stadium in Harrisburg, PA as a traditional way to celebrate Memorial Day in the state.

The Big 33 Classic boasts that there has been an alumni in their game in every Super Bowl. This year's alumni was Tyler Boyd of the Cincinnati Bengals. He played at Clairton, PA before playing at Pitt. Other famous alums of this game include Joe Namath, Joe Montana, Jim Kelly, Ben Roethlisberger, and Charles Woodson just to name a few. Who will be the next star to come out of this storied game? 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
30
2022

Big 33 Classic: Pennsylvania vs. Maryland

TV CHANNEL: Stadium
Time
2:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

The sun sets over the Fulton sideline during a game between Austin-East and Fulton in Knoxville, Tenn. on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. Kns Austin East Fulton Football
High School Football

How to Watch Big 33 Classic: Pennsylvania vs. Maryland in High School Football

By Ben Macaluso26 seconds ago
May 28, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras (40) celebrates with teammates after scores against the Chicago White Sox during the seventh inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 5/30/2022

By What's On TV Staff55 minutes ago
May 29, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Milwaukee Brewers designated hitter Christian Yelich (22) loses control of his bat while at bat against the St. Louis Cardinals during the fourth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Puetz-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Streaming & TV | 5/30/2022

By What's On TV Staff55 minutes ago
May 28, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras (40) celebrates with teammates after scores against the Chicago White Sox during the seventh inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Brewers at Cubs

By Phil Watson1 hour ago
Maryland Lacrosse
College Lacrosse

How to Watch NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Tournament: Cornell vs Maryland

By Evan Lazar1 hour ago
karim-benzema
UEFA Nations League

2022-23 UEFA Nations League: Key players to watch in the European tournament

By Rafael Urbina1 hour ago
Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
2022 Roland Garros Tennis

How to Watch 2022 French Open, Fourth Round

By Kristofer Habbas3 hours ago
Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
2022 Roland Garros Tennis

How to Watch 2022, French Open, Day 9: Men's and Women's Round of 16

By Kristofer Habbas7 hours ago
Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Andrey Rublev vs. Jannik Sinner at the French Open

By What's On TV Staff9 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy