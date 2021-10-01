The Princeton Tigers (2-4) take the field at home against the Boonville Pioneers (0-5) on Friday. Neither team is having a great season to date, but this could be a step in the right direction for the Tigers to get back to .500 on the season and even compete to sneak in the playoff picture. They have won two of their last three games with the offense starting to find some momentum.

How to Watch Boonville at Princeton:

Game Date: Oct. 1, 2021

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: ABC (WEHT- Evansville)

Both these teams have one common opponent, Mt. Vernon (6-0) the No. 71 team in the state. Mt. Vernon beat them both, but the difference is how. They dominated Princeton 47-7 and edged out Boonville 13-12.

To start the season, the Tigers scored a grand total of 25 points and started 0-3. Since then, they have 31.3 points per game and have gone 2-1. To be fair, two of the first three games of the year came against two teams that are currently a combined 11-1 and ranked in the top 115.

In an alternate universe, this Pioneers team could be 3-2 with just a few different bounces, as they have three losses by a combined four points.

