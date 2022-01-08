Can Georgia beat South Carolina for the first time in five years at this year's Border Bowl?

The Border Bowl has taken place seven times with South Carolina winning the last four games to have the lead historically in this battle for bragging rights in the south. The teams play for bragging rights, but also the “Paddle Trophy” as the big prize for the winning team. Historically this has been a really fun and competitive game between two states that produce some great football players.

How to Watch Border Bowl: Georgia vs. South Carolina today:

Game Date: Jan. 8, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: ABC (WJBF- Augusta)

Team South Carolina came from behind to win the 2021 Border Bowl in a classic, 23-20 victory for their fourth straight win:

This season Team Georgia is going to be coached by Lyle Burns, the head coach of Richmond Academy while Team South Carolina will be coached by Derrick Youngblood, the current athletic director Barnwell.

Team Georgia will be led by Hephzibah quarterback Marshall Chambers and Aquinas quarterback James Schlegel.

Running backs Kyree Evans (Warren County), Cameron Garnett (Harlem) and Jofranstar (Evans) will be making holes in the gaps with tight end Fredrick Seabough (Swainsboro) creating plays down the field.

Team South Carolina counters with quarterbacks E.J. Hickson (South Aiken), Jenavas Williams (Batesburg-Leesville) and Javier Rudolph (Williston-Elko). Their running back core features Jacob Walker (Augusta Christian), Marvin Gantt (Batesburg-Leesville) and C.J. Ransom (Barnwell).

Between the coaches and players there are some fun overlaps from the same school creating some chemistry and familiarity.

Georgia has lost four Border Bowls in a row and beyond pride, has to be chomping at the bit to get on the field and hand their geographical rivals a loss this year. Last year the game was canceled due to the pandemic, but the Border Bowl was able to raise over $15,000 for charities.

