How to Watch Bridgeland vs. Cy Woods

No. 19 Bridgeland (4-0, 1-0) has gotten off to a strong start to the 2021 UIL season, posting big non-district wins over Shadow Creek and the Woodlands. Cy Creek (2-2, 1-0) didn't have the same kind of non-district run but won its 16-6A district opener.

The Wildcats lost big in Week 2 against Katy, falling 42-7 to one of the Houston area's traditional powers. They then lost in Week 3 to Shadow Creek by a 28-11 score. But the team started district play in a big way, beating Cy Falls 31-14.

Cy Woods brought in a new head coach this season in former Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial coach Cody Simper, who looks to take this team to the next level. The Wildcats had two 100-yard rushers last week in Connor Morris and Fielding Craft. Craft also was 14-for-20 for 130 yards and a touchdown.

However, getting past this Bridgeland team will be tough. While Cy Woods lost to Shadow Creek, Bridgeland beat that team by 10 points in Week 3. The Bears are coming off of a 48-16 win over Langham Creek to open district play.

The Bears were 12-1 last season, losing in the regional semifinals. This is just the fourth season for this school, but it's already found its footing thanks in part to quarterback Conner Weigman. He threw for 3,803 yards and had 51 combined touchdowns in 2020. This season, Weigman is already at 1,457 yards and 13 passing touchdowns, plus four running touchdowns.

Can Cy Woods get a surprise win to move to 2-0 in district play? Or will Bridgeland continue the dominance it has shown early this season?

