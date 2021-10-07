How to Watch Buchholz vs. Gainesville

    • October 7, 2021
    How to Watch Buchholz at Gainesville in High School Football: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    With a big slate of high school football matchups this week, Buchholz is set to make the short trip to Gainesville in a rivalry matchup.
    Author:

    The 2021 high school football season is in full swing, and there are quite a few big games on the schedule this week. 

    One of the most intriguing games to keep an eye on will be the Buchholz Bobcats taking on the Gainesville Hurricanes in a rivalry matchup. Both teams will be looking to make a statement in this game.

    How to Watch: Buchholz at Gainesville

    Game Date: Oct. 7, 2021

    Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

    TV: Stadium

    Live stream Buchholz at Gainesville on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    So far this season, the Bobcats have gone 4-1. They are fresh off of a massive 48-3 victory over the Leon Lions last week. Extending that win streak with a win tonight would be huge for the program.

    On the other side of the field, the Hurricanes are also 4-1. They were able to knock off the Santa Fe Raiders last week by a final score of 49-14.

    Buchholz comes into this matchup led by quarterback Creed Whittemore. He has completed 58% of his passes this season to go along with 855 yards, 10 touchdowns and four interceptions. Whittemore has also picked up 203 yards on the ground.

    For the Hurricanes, they have a high-powered offense and are more than capable of putting up points in bunches, as evident from their success so far this season.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

