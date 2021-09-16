September 16, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch High School Football, Buckeye Local vs. Monroe Central: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Two teams trying to improve their records face off in Ohio.
Author:

The Monroe Central Seminoles will need to shake off memories of a 76-44 loss to Caldwell when they take on the Buckeye Local Panthers. 

The Panthers opened their season with back-to-back losses but picked up a win over Toronto last week. 

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 16, 2021

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX (WTOV Wheeling-Steubenville, WV)

Watch Buckeye Local vs. Monroe Central online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Monroe Central has an experienced team, particularly among skill players, and the Seminoles could rely on that leadership moving forward:

Through four games, Monroe Central’s defense has given up an average of 46.5 points. In their lone win, the Seminoles held Bridgeport to 22 points and will need to be stout against Buckeye Local. 

The Panthers are averaging 14.3 points per game on the season, but scored 29 points in their last game. If recent success continues, then they should be able to find the end zone with ease against an opponent that struggles defensively.

Buckeye Local is giving up 21.6 points to opponents, so the defense is reliable through three games.

Can either of these teams get back on the right track?

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

September
16
2021

High School Football: Buckeye Local vs. Monroe Central

TV CHANNEL: FOX (WTOV Wheeling-Steubenville, WV)
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

HS Football Fans
High School Football

How to Watch Buckeye Local vs. Monroe Central

Soccer Ball
NCAA Women's Soccer

How to Watch South Carolina at Missouri

Soccer Ball
Soccer

How to Watch Kansas at Dartmouth

Soccer Ball
NCAA Women's Soccer

How to Watch Utah at Utah State

ARCA Series
NASCAR

How to Watch ARCA Racing Series at Bristol

John Rahm
Golf

How to Watch the Fortinet Championship, First Round

Philadelphia Phillies
MLB

How to Watch Cubs at Phillies

Buster Posey, San Francisco Giants
MLB

How to Watch Padres at Giants

LPGA Brooke Henderson
Golf

How to Watch the LPGA Tour Cambia Portland Classic, First Round

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy