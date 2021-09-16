How to Watch Buckeye Local vs. Monroe Central

Two teams trying to improve their records face off in Ohio.

The Monroe Central Seminoles will need to shake off memories of a 76-44 loss to Caldwell when they take on the Buckeye Local Panthers.

The Panthers opened their season with back-to-back losses but picked up a win over Toronto last week.

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 16, 2021

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX (WTOV Wheeling-Steubenville, WV)

Watch Buckeye Local vs. Monroe Central online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Monroe Central has an experienced team, particularly among skill players, and the Seminoles could rely on that leadership moving forward:

Through four games, Monroe Central’s defense has given up an average of 46.5 points. In their lone win, the Seminoles held Bridgeport to 22 points and will need to be stout against Buckeye Local.

The Panthers are averaging 14.3 points per game on the season, but scored 29 points in their last game. If recent success continues, then they should be able to find the end zone with ease against an opponent that struggles defensively.

Buckeye Local is giving up 21.6 points to opponents, so the defense is reliable through three games.

Can either of these teams get back on the right track?

Regional restrictions may apply.