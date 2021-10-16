How to Watch Centennial (Corona) at Norco in High School Football

Friday's game between Centennial (Corona, Calif.) and Norco (Calif.) features not just two of the best high school football teams in California but two of the best teams in the country.

Norco (6–1) is ranked No. 7 in the state and No. 66 in the country by high school sports website MaxPreps, while Centennial (7–0) is ranked No. 4 in the state and No. 14 in the country.

How to Watch Centennial (Corona) at Norco:

Game Date: Oct. 15, 2021

Game Time: 11 p.m. ET

TV: MSG+

Centennial kicked off the season against the best team in San Diego, but the game might as well have been a beach vacation for the Huskies, who won 57–14 against Cathedral Catholic.

What separates Centennial from Norco is its defense. In seven games this season, the Huskies have two shutouts and just one game in which they gave up more than two scores.

They have given up 69 points across seven games, or 9.8 points per game. The Huskies do not slouch on offense either, scoring 58.3 points per game.

The Cougars are scoring 44.6 points per game and allowing 24.6 points per game. Their only loss on the season came to Sierra Canyon, the No. 6 team in California and No. 65 team in the country.

