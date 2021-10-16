    • October 16, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Centennial (Corona) at Norco in High School Football: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Friday's California high school football contest between Centennial and Norco could be a potential state playoff preview.
    Author:

    Friday's game between Centennial (Corona, Calif.) and Norco (Calif.) features not just two of the best high school football teams in California but two of the best teams in the country. 

    Norco (6–1) is ranked No. 7 in the state and No. 66 in the country by high school sports website MaxPreps, while Centennial (7–0) is ranked No. 4 in the state and No. 14 in the country.

    How to Watch Centennial (Corona) at Norco:

    Game Date: Oct. 15, 2021

    Game Time: 11 p.m. ET

    TV: MSG+

    Watch Centennial (Corona) at Norco online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Centennial kicked off the season against the best team in San Diego, but the game might as well have been a beach vacation for the Huskies, who won 57–14 against Cathedral Catholic.

    What separates Centennial from Norco is its defense. In seven games this season, the Huskies have two shutouts and just one game in which they gave up more than two scores.

    They have given up 69 points across seven games, or 9.8 points per game. The Huskies do not slouch on offense either, scoring 58.3 points per game.

    The Cougars are scoring 44.6 points per game and allowing 24.6 points per game. Their only loss on the season came to Sierra Canyon, the No. 6 team in California and No. 65 team in the country.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

