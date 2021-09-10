How to Watch Central Catholic vs. Pine-Richland

A primetime battle of two high school football teams in Pennsylvania, neither off to the best start and looking to get things on track.

Central Catholic (1-1) lost their season opener in an ugly, defensive struggle 6-12 before getting back on track with an absolute blowout (48-7). They look to build momentum against Pine-Richland (0-2) who have lost their first two games of the season, but by a single score in each and they very easily could be 2-0 or 1-1 at this stage. Both teams have an opportunity to make waves in the state playoff scene, but need to score a win this week!

How to Watch:

Date: September 10, 2021

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Stadium

It was a very ugly, and apparently very chippy game for Central Catholic in their season-opening loss to Imhotep Charter:

Both teams are ranked per MaxPreps, with Central Catholic at No. 9 overall in the state and Pin-Richland currently ranked No. 24, despite each starting with at least one win in their first two games. A loss here by Pine-Richland could easily spell a fall in the rankings and pull them completely out of the running for a state championship.

The last time these two teams played was in 2019 in Pine-Richland. In that game Central Catholic dominated 29-7 in the regular season and then 10-7 in the playoffs. Central Catholic has the bragging rights from not just the last time the two teams played, but also for knocking them out of the playoffs too. There has to be a lot of pride on the field today for Pine-Richland to get at least one of their wins back.

So far through two games Central Catholic is playing very well on the defensive end (9.5 opponent points per game and not slacking on offense scoring 30 points per game. Pine-Richland is 20.5 points per game and giving up 25.0 opponent points per game. Who is going to build some early season momentum tonight?

