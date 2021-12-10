The Central Catholic Raiders (13–1) have just one loss this season to a quality opponent in Bellarmine College Prep (8–4).

The Raiders fell behind 7–0 in the first quarter, then played even with them the rest of the game. If not for that one quarter, they also would be undefeated in Friday's state championship game against the Mater Dei Catholic Crusaders (12–0).

How to Watch CIF State Championship: Central Catholic vs. Mater Dei Catholic Today:

Game Date: Dec. 10, 2021

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area

Live Stream CIF State Championship: Central Catholic vs. Mater Dei Catholic on fuboTV:

To get to this championship game, Mater Dei Catholic had to survive Helix in the semifinals, winning 24–21.

Since their loss, the Raiders have won eight games in a row by a massive margin of 26.0 points per game. In their first four games, they went 3–1 and all four games were decided by 14 points or less. Overall this season, the Raiders are averaging 40.07 points per game and giving up 20.28 points to opponents.

On the other side, the undefeated Crusaders are absolutely dominating teams to the tune of 42.75 points per game and only giving up 7.5 points per game to their opponents. This season they have shut out their opponents in four games and given up less than 10 points in another four games.

Offensively, these are two evenly matched teams, but on the defensive end, it is clear that the Crusaders have the advantage.

