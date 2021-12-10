Skip to main content
    December 10, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch CIF State Championship: Central Catholic vs. Mater Dei Catholic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Central Catholic will face undefeated Mater Dei in the California football state championship.
    Author:

    The Central Catholic Raiders (13–1) have just one loss this season to a quality opponent in Bellarmine College Prep (8–4).

    The Raiders fell behind 7–0 in the first quarter, then played even with them the rest of the game. If not for that one quarter, they also would be undefeated in Friday's state championship game against the Mater Dei Catholic Crusaders (12–0).

    How to Watch CIF State Championship: Central Catholic vs. Mater Dei Catholic Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 10, 2021

    Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

    TV: NBC Sports Bay Area

    Live Stream CIF State Championship: Central Catholic vs. Mater Dei Catholic on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    To get to this championship game, Mater Dei Catholic had to survive Helix in the semifinals, winning 24–21. 

    Since their loss, the Raiders have won eight games in a row by a massive margin of 26.0 points per game. In their first four games, they went 3–1 and all four games were decided by 14 points or less. Overall this season, the Raiders are averaging 40.07 points per game and giving up 20.28 points to opponents.

    On the other side, the undefeated Crusaders are absolutely dominating teams to the tune of 42.75 points per game and only giving up 7.5 points per game to their opponents. This season they have shut out their opponents in four games and given up less than 10 points in another four games.

    Offensively, these are two evenly matched teams, but on the defensive end, it is clear that the Crusaders have the advantage.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    10
    2021

    CIF State Championship: Central Catholic vs. Mater Dei Catholic

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Bay Area
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

