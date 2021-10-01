October 1, 2021
How to Watch Central vs. Richland: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Two of the best defensive teams in Pennsylvania battle Friday as Central and Richland face off.
Richland (4-1) hits the road to face undefeated Central (5-0) in Pennsylvania high school football action. Both teams will look to build on the momentum from their strong starts as the season crosses the midway point.

Richland, ranked No. 52 in the state by MaxPreps, has lost one game on the road to Bedford (5-0), ranked No. 20 in the state. Central enters this game ranked No. 30.

How to Watch Central vs. Richland:

Game Date: Oct. 1, 2021

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: Fox (WEMT-Tri-Cities)

Watch Central vs. Richland online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Two years ago, Richland made its way to the state semifinals but came up short of a state championship.

Central's undefeated season has been powered by its defense. The Dragons are allowing just 13.6 points per game to their opponents. After allowing 28 points in the season opener, they have held opponents to 15 points or less in their last four games. They have also scored at least 41 points in all their games.

Richland’s defense is allowing 12 points per game to opponents. The Rams' offense has scored 49 points or more in three of their five games.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
