    • November 13, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch CIF Southern Section Tournament: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The CIF Southern Section Tournament hosts several sporting events, including two football games for the local region.
    Author:

    This event features competitions in nearly every sport for the local high schools in California’s southern section. The headliners Friday are two football games, one featuring the No. 37-ranked Foothill Knights (10–1) looking to continue on their three-game winning streak and another featuring the No. 15-ranked Bishop Amat Lancers (9–3). 

    How to Watch CIF Southern Selection Tournament today:

    Game Date: Nov. 12, 2021

    Game Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

    TV: MSG+

    Watch CIF Southern Selection Tournament online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Foothill (Santa Ana, Calif.) won an impressive game last week, 31-14 against Ayala (Chino Hills, Calif.). The Knights will take on the No. 31 Serra Cavaliers (6–4) from Gardena, Calif., on Friday.

    The Knights are scoring 31.9 points per game and allowing 16.0 points to opponents, while the Cavaliers are scoring 28.3 points and allowing 20.8 points to opponents. The Cavaliers started the season 1–3 before getting on track.

    In the other football game Friday, the Bishop Amat Lancers (9–3) of La Puente, Calif., take on the No. 10-ranked Alemany Warriors (6–3) of Mission Hills, Calif.

    The Lancers are averaging 36.4 points per game (+8.65) and the Warriors are averaging 33.7 points per game (+11.9).

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    12
    2021

    CIF Southern Selection Tournament

    TV CHANNEL: MSG+
    Time
    10:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

