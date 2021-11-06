Can the Pioneers maintain their undefeated record or will the Lancers pull off an upset in California high school football?

The Simi Valley football team (10–0) enters the postseason undefeated and with a reputation for destroying every team it has played this season. The Pioneers will face the Orange Lutheran Lancers (6–4) in the SIF Southern Section playoffs.

How to Watch CIF Southern Section Tournament: Simi Valley at Orange Lutheran today:

Game Date: Nov. 5, 2021

Game Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV: MSG+

Watch CIF-Southern Section Tournament: Simi Valley at Orange Lutheran online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Simi Valley has climbed to the No. 33 ranking in California, according to MaxPreps. The Pioneers have scored 63 points twice this season, including in a 63–34 win against Pacifica on Sept. 23.

This season, the Pioneers have averaged 44.8 points per game, while they have allowed just 10.9 points per game, including two shutouts. Their closest game all season came in an early-season battle with Saugus (9–1, No. 45 in California), which they won 21–10.

Three of the Lancers' losses this season came against the first-, fourth- and seventh-ranked teams in the country in Mater Dei, St. John Bosco and Servite, respectively. In their most recent loss to Santa Margarita (No. 6 in California), they fell 35–28 in a close contest.

Regional restrictions may apply.