Undefeated Collins Hill heads on the road to face North Gwinnett on Thursday.

The No. 1 team in Georgia, Collins Hill (7-0), will head 20 minutes north on Thursday to face North Gwinnett (3-4).

How to Watch: Collins Hill vs. North Gwinnett

Game Date: Oct. 14, 2021

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

The undefeated Eagles have outscored opponents 247-32 this season, including shutting out the last four teams they faced.

Collins Hill features the No. 1 overall recruit in the country in defensive back Travis Hunter, who has committed to Florida State. However, an ankle injury is expected to keep Hunter from playing in this game. The team also has the No. 10 recruit in Georgia, quarterback Sam Horn, who has committed to Missouri.

North Gwinnett hasn't fared as well this year, losing its first two games as well as its two most recent games. The team has already equaled the number of losses from last season when it went 9-4.

The Bulldogs feature one ranked recruit in Jordan Buchanan, a safety who is ranked No. 114 in the state. Buchanan is a Purdue commit. Collins Hill beat North Gwinnett 42-21 last season.

