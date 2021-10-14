    • October 14, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Collins Hill (Ga.) at North Gwinnett (Ga.) High School Football: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Undefeated Collins Hill heads on the road to face North Gwinnett on Thursday.
    Author:

    The No. 1 team in Georgia, Collins Hill (7-0), will head 20 minutes north on Thursday to face North Gwinnett (3-4).

    How to Watch: Collins Hill vs. North Gwinnett 

    Game Date: Oct. 14, 2021

    Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN2

    Live Stream Collins Hill at North Gwinnett on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The undefeated Eagles have outscored opponents 247-32 this season, including shutting out the last four teams they faced. 

    Collins Hill features the No. 1 overall recruit in the country in defensive back Travis Hunter, who has committed to Florida State. However, an ankle injury is expected to keep Hunter from playing in this game. The team also has the No. 10 recruit in Georgia, quarterback Sam Horn, who has committed to Missouri. 

    North Gwinnett hasn't fared as well this year, losing its first two games as well as its two most recent games. The team has already equaled the number of losses from last season when it went 9-4.

    The Bulldogs feature one ranked recruit in Jordan Buchanan, a safety who is ranked No. 114 in the state. Buchanan is a Purdue commit. Collins Hill beat North Gwinnett 42-21 last season.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    14
    2021

    Collins Hill (Ga.) at North Gwinnett (Ga.)

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN2
    Time
    8:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    HSFB Fans
    High School Football

    How to Watch Summer Creek vs. North Shore

    1 minute ago
    HSFB Fans
    High School Football

    How to Watch Collins Hill vs. North Gwinnett

    1 minute ago
    HS Football Fans
    High School Football

    How to Watch Newman vs. St. Charles Catholic

    1 minute ago
    Soccer Ball
    Soccer

    How to Watch Chile vs. Venezuela

    11 minutes ago
    Soccer Fans
    High School Football

    How to Watch Dragons vs. Knights

    16 minutes ago
    Sep 25, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars linebacker Donavan Mutin (3) attempts to tackle Navy Midshipmen quarterback Xavier Arline (7) during the third quarter at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch Navy vs. Memphis

    31 minutes ago
    USATSI_16937056
    NBA

    How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Nets

    31 minutes ago
    Soccer Fans
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch Georgia Southern vs. South Alabama

    31 minutes ago
    USATSI_10916341
    Soccer

    How to Watch Argentina vs. Peru

    31 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy