How to Watch CPA (TN) at Lipscomb Academy (TN) in High School Football:

District powers in Tennessee high school football meet up on Friday night when CPA travels to Lipscomb Academy for a heavyweight fight.

The top two teams in Tennessee's Division II Middle Region collide on Friday night when CPA heads to Lipscomb Academy. Both schools come in with just one loss, to No. 1 Oakland, and have looked dominant for most of the year.

Match Date: Oct. 22, 2021

Match Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium

CPA comes into this game after a bye week, and it couldn't have come at a better time. The Lions dropped a 27-24 heartbreaker to Oakland in their last game, and the week off let them put the game behind them and focus on their district rival.

Lipscomb has played three games since its 29-21 loss to Oakland and took its frustration out in all of them. The Mustangs have won each game by at least 34 points and scored at least 41 in each game.

Last year, these two teams played a great game won by Lipscomb 20-14. Expect much of the same in this one, as they look like the two best teams in Division II in the state of Tennessee.

Lipscomb Academy and CPA have been the only teams to challenge Oakland this year, and this will undoubtedly be the first of two games against the teams this year. They will most likely meet again in the state playoffs.

