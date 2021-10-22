    • October 22, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch CPA (TN) at Lipscomb Academy (TN) in High School Football: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    District powers in Tennessee high school football meet up on Friday night when CPA travels to Lipscomb Academy for a heavyweight fight.
    Author:

    The top two teams in Tennessee's Division II Middle Region collide on Friday night when CPA heads to Lipscomb Academy. Both schools come in with just one loss, to No. 1 Oakland, and have looked dominant for most of the year.

    How to Watch CPA (TN) at Lipscomb Academy (TN) in High School Football:

    Match Date: Oct. 22, 2021

    Match Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

    TV: Stadium

    Live stream the CPA (TN) at Lipscomb Academy (TN) game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    CPA comes into this game after a bye week, and it couldn't have come at a better time. The Lions dropped a 27-24 heartbreaker to Oakland in their last game, and the week off let them put the game behind them and focus on their district rival.

    Lipscomb has played three games since its 29-21 loss to Oakland and took its frustration out in all of them. The Mustangs have won each game by at least 34 points and scored at least 41 in each game. 

    Last year, these two teams played a great game won by Lipscomb 20-14. Expect much of the same in this one, as they look like the two best teams in Division II in the state of Tennessee.

    Lipscomb Academy and CPA have been the only teams to challenge Oakland this year, and this will undoubtedly be the first of two games against the teams this year. They will most likely meet again in the state playoffs.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    22
    2021

    CPA (TN) at Lipscomb Academy (TN) in High School Football

    TV CHANNEL: Stadium
    Time
    8:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_16992754
    MLB

    How to Watch ALCS Game 6: Astros vs. Red Sox

    4 minutes ago
    USATSI_16868447
    High School Football

    How to Watch CPA (TN) at Lipscomb Academy (TN) in High School Football

    4 minutes ago
    Wisconsin Volleyball
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch Clemson at Boston College in Women's College Volleyball

    4 minutes ago
    Volleyball
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch Arizona State at Utah in Women's College Volleyball

    4 minutes ago
    Soccer Ball
    College Soccer

    How to Watch Oregon State at Washington in Men's College Soccer

    4 minutes ago
    USATSI_16607290
    WWE

    How to Watch WWE SmackDown

    4 minutes ago
    USATSI_12318698
    Women's Hockey

    How to Watch Rivalry Series: Canada at United States

    34 minutes ago
    USATSI_16992823
    NBA

    How to Watch Raptors at Celtics

    34 minutes ago
    USATSI_16965929
    NBA

    How to Watch Brooklyn Nets at Philadelphia 76ers

    34 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy