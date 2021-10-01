How to Watch Creighton vs. St Mary's in High School Football

Two top teams clash in Nebraska high school football action as the state playoffs loom.

Creighton (4-1) hits the road to play St. Mary’s (5-0) in a clash of two top teams in Nebraska. The game presents the biggest test of the season for the Bulldogs' offense and the Cardinals' defense.

How to Watch Creighton vs. St. Mary’s:

Game Date: Oct. 1, 2021

Game Time: 3:45 p.m. ET

TV: Telemundo (KFDY-Lincoln, NE)

Creighton (Neb.) is just a few years removed from its 32-30 over Burwell in the 2018 state final.

Since winning that championship, the Bulldogs have gone 6-4 and 7-3 but have faltered in the postseason. So far this year, they have only dropped one game, their season opener, and they have rolled since then.

Creighton is outscoring its opponents 53.5 points per game to 17.0, including a 50-0 shutout in their last outing. The offense is rolling and the defense is meeting its counterpart in the middle to put the Bulldogs in a prime position to be a threat in the state playoffs.

St. Mary’s is not only undefeated but absolutely smothering teams on the defensive end. In five games, the Cardinals are giving up only 10.0 points per game. They are also putting up 44.4 points per game.

Both teams have their eyes on the playoffs, but in a matchup of contrasting styles, will the Cardinals' defense dominate or will the Bulldogs' offense control the game?

