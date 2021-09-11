How to Watch De La Salle (CA) at St. Francis (CA)

De La Salle has not only been one of the best high school football programs in the state of California but also the country. This year has looked like much of the same from the Spartans, as they have won their first two games by dominant scores of 52-16 and 68-6.

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 10, 2021

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV: Next Level Sports

De La Salle (CA) at St. Francis (CA) game

As good as De La Salle has been, the team is in a slump when it comes to winning state championships. The Spartans haven't won a title since 2015. For most schools that wouldn't seem like a long drought, but for the Spartans, it feels like an eternity. They hope this is the year they get back on top.

St. Francis, though, is trying to add a bump in the road for the powerhouse Spartan team. The Lancers come into this game 1-0 after easily beating Oak Grove 55-0. It was a great start for the team, but it is going to have to step up its game Friday night.

These two teams last played from 2017-19 with De La Salle sweeping all three games. The game in 2018 was the closest, with the Spartans winning 33-15. Most recently they won in 2019, shutting out the Lancers 48-0.

St. Francis is trying to get back to its 2018 form when it went 11-3 and made the playoffs. Since then, the Lancers have gone just 7-9 overall. If they were able to upset De La Salle on Friday it would signal a change for the Lancers and would show that they are a team to keep an eye on this year.

