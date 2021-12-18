Can Austin Westlake finish the season undefeated and as state champions? Find out on Saturday when the Chaparrals take on Denton Guyer.

The No. 2 team in the country, per MaxPreps, Austin Westlake (15-0) faces the Denton Guyer Wildcats (14-1) for the state championship. All season long, Westlake has taken down some of the best teams in the state and in the country, and nobody has been able to knock the Chaparrals off the mantle.

How to Watch UIL Conference 6A Division 2 Championship: Denton Guyer vs. Austin Westlake today:

Game Date: Dec. 18, 2021

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: MSG+

The Chaparrals in the country took care of business in a convincing fashion over a local top 10 team in the country, with Austin Westlake advancing to the state championship:

Both of these teams are veterans of the state championship scene. The Chaparrals are playing for the fourth title (11 appearances), and the Wildcats are playing for their third title (fifth appearance).

On paper, these teams are not very evenly matched.

The Wildcats are averaging 39.0 points per game and giving up 18.2 points per game to their opponents. They have played five games decided by 11 points or fewer, including their 31-38 loss to Allen (No. 12 in Texas) and two playoff games, 43-36 (Byron Nelson) and 25-22 (Prosper).

The Chaparrals are the opposite. They do not play close games, and they dominate on defense.

They held the then-sixth ranked team, Katy, to 14 points in the semifinals. On the defensive end, they give up 8 points per game to opponents, with only two opponents scoring more than 14 points in a game.

Offensively, they crush with 57.9 points per game, scoring at least 45 points in 13 games this season.

If those trends bear fruit today, the Chaparrals will be hanging their fourth state championship banner to start next season.

