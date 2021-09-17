September 17, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch High School Football, Dover vs. Steubenville: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Two undefeated Ohio football teams with lofty aspirations look to stay perfect under the Friday night lights.
Author:

Ohio high school football rivals Steubenville and Dover enter Friday's game undefeated.

Steubenville (4-0), ranked No. 17 in the state by MaxPreps, will visit Dover (3-0) with the goal of maintaining its unbeaten streak.

How to Watch Dover vs. Steubenville:

Game Date: Sept. 17, 2021

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: NBC (WTOV-Wheeling-Steubenville)

Watch Dover vs. Steubenville online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Last year, Steubenville beat Dover 28-7 in the regular season but fell 41-20 against the Crimson Tornadoes in the playoffs.

So far this season, Steubenville has been stalwart on defense. The Big Red have given up 30 points total in four games (7.5 points per game). On offense, they have scored 142 points on the season, an average of 35.5 points per game. However, none of the teams Steubenville has faced so far has a record above .500, so the Big Red have yet to face a major test.

Last season, Steubenville started 3-0 but went 2-3 the rest of the way, including the loss to Dover in the playoffs.

Undefeated Dover has scored an average of 30.6 points per game and allowed an average of 11.6 points. A win for Dover against a strong Steubenville team could vault the Crimson Tornadoes up the state rankings.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

September
17
2021

High School Football: Dover vs. Steubenville

TV CHANNEL: NBC (WTOV-Wheeling-Steubenville)
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_16752075
MLB

How to Watch Pirates at Marlins

Minnesota Lynx Odyssey Sims
WNBA

How to Watch the Lynx vs. Fever

USATSI_16724754
High School Football

How to Watch Dover vs. Steubenville

USATSI_16569350
MLB

How to Watch Orioles at Red Sox

USATSI_15965479
MLB

How to Watch Indians at Yankees

USATSI_16681080
High School Football

How to Watch John Curtis (La.) at Edna Karr (La.)

Virginia Soccer
NCAA Men's Soccer

How to Watch Virginia at Virginia Tech in Men's College Soccer

Inter Miami CF
MLS

How to Watch Inter Miami CF vs. New York Red Bulls

USATSI_16535251
MLB

How to Watch Phillies vs. Mets

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy