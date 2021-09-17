Two undefeated Ohio football teams with lofty aspirations look to stay perfect under the Friday night lights.

Ohio high school football rivals Steubenville and Dover enter Friday's game undefeated.

Steubenville (4-0), ranked No. 17 in the state by MaxPreps, will visit Dover (3-0) with the goal of maintaining its unbeaten streak.

How to Watch Dover vs. Steubenville:

Game Date: Sept. 17, 2021

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: NBC (WTOV-Wheeling-Steubenville)

Watch Dover vs. Steubenville online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Last year, Steubenville beat Dover 28-7 in the regular season but fell 41-20 against the Crimson Tornadoes in the playoffs.

So far this season, Steubenville has been stalwart on defense. The Big Red have given up 30 points total in four games (7.5 points per game). On offense, they have scored 142 points on the season, an average of 35.5 points per game. However, none of the teams Steubenville has faced so far has a record above .500, so the Big Red have yet to face a major test.

Last season, Steubenville started 3-0 but went 2-3 the rest of the way, including the loss to Dover in the playoffs.

Undefeated Dover has scored an average of 30.6 points per game and allowed an average of 11.6 points. A win for Dover against a strong Steubenville team could vault the Crimson Tornadoes up the state rankings.

Regional restrictions may apply.