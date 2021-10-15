In the midst of a down year, Dowling Catholic will look for a win against Valley in Iowa high school football.

Before this season, Dowling Catholic (West Des Moines, Iowa) had not three games in a year since 2012. This season, though, he Maroons are off to a 4–3 start this season heading into Friday's game against crosstown rival Valley (6–1).

How to Watch Dowling Catholic at Valley in High School Football:

Game Date: Oct. 15, 2021

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: NBC (WHO-Des Moines-Ames, IA)

The Maroons are on a three-game winning streak, including a 46–6 win over Ames last week.

Dowling ranks 23rd in Iowa's Class 5A in touchdowns with 19, but the team's 3–0 district record means that the early season woes that plagued this team offensively—not scoring more than 20 points in its first four games, and scoring just seven against Southeast Polk—might not matter.

The Tigers come into this game with just one loss, 40–21 against Southeast Polk. The team has won its last five games, including a 38–35 win over Ankeny, one of the top teams in the state and the highest-scoring team in the Des Moines area.

Valley boasts the No. 4 recruit in the state per 247 Sports in tight end Eli Raridon, a Notre Dame commit. He has 26 catches for 380 yards and four touchdowns this season to lead the Tigers.

Dowling Catholic shut out Valley 22–0 when the teams met last September.

