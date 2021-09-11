How to Watch East St. Louis vs. St. John Bosco

September 11, 2021
How to Watch High School Football, East St. Louis vs. St. John Bosco: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Star wide receiver Luther Burden and East St. Louis travel to California to face St. John Bosco.
East St. Louis (2-0) travels to Bellflower, Calif., to take on St. John Bosco (3-0), a team ranked No. 3 in the nation by MaxPreps.

Date: Sept. 10, 2021

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: MSG+

Watch East St. Louis vs. St. John Bosco online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

St. John Bosco has been dominant so far this season. In two of three games, the Vikings have allowed just one score to their opponents. They have allowed just 7.3 points on average and are scoring 35.3 points per game. Beaux Collins, a top wide receiver for St. John Bosco, is committed to Clemson.

East St. Louis has not been as dominant, especially on the defensive end. The Flyers have averaged 40.0 points per game but have given up 30.5 points per game.

Regional restrictions may apply.

