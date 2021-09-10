How to Watch Evansville Mater Dei (IN) vs. Evansville Memorial (IN)

Evansville Mater Dei looks for its first win over Evansville Memorial since 2016.

Evansville Memorial has been in complete control of its annual rivalry with Evansville Mater Dei over the last four years. Mater Dei is hoping this is the year it flips the script.

The last two years have given fans close games, but Memorial continues to come out on top. The last time Mater Dei won was in 2016 when it defeated Memorial 28-21.

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 10, 2021

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC (WFIE- Evansville, IN)

Memorial is trying to bounce back this year after a "down" year in which it went just 8-4 in 2020. It may seem like a respectable record, but for a team that had won two of the last three state championships and only lost three games during that run, losing four games in a season was uncharacteristic.

Mater Dei is off to a 3-0 start and looking like one of the best teams in Class 2A in Indiana. The Wildcats are coming off a big 31-6 win over Vincennes Lincoln last week and are hoping the momentum carries over for a big win against Memorial.

Memorial and Mater Dei have both played and beat Evansville Central earlier this year. It's their only common opponent thus far with Memorial beating Evansville Central 42-7 last week and Mater Dei winning 24-14 in Week 1.

This is always a big matchup in Evansville and gives the smaller Mater Dei a chance to knock off one of the big boys. Memorial may have a loss this year, but it looks to be the favorite coming into the game. Mater Dei, though, has a lot of confidence and won't go down without a fight.

