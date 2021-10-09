This game is a battle between two of the better teams in Pennsylvania high school football, and both are looking to make a statement.

Farrell (4-0) comes in to this game ranked No. 83 in the state overall and hits the road to face Wilmington (4-1), which is ranked No. 117.

Neither team is in the conversation for the state championship, but this should be one of the best games on the slate for the state. A win for either would give the victor some momentum in the second half of the season.

How to Watch Farrell vs. Wilmington:

Game Date: Oct. 8, 2021

Game Time: 11:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX (WYFX-LD – Youngstown, OH)

In the 2019-2020 season, Farrell came up just short of a state championship, losing 10-7 in overtime.

Both these teams boast quality defenses, but one is significantly more effective. Farrell comes in with their own steel curtain. On the season, the Steelers have pitched three shutouts and given up six total points to date.

While they have not played a murderer's row this season, their four opponents have a collective 7-13 record. They are not just beating cellar dwellers.

The Greyhounds have not been slouches on the defensive end either. They've given up an average of 19.8 points per game. Their only loss this season came to Liberty-Benton (5-1), one of the better teams in the state.

Which defense is going to dominate the field tonight?

On the offensive end, the Steelers are the better team, scoring 55.5 points per game while the Greyhounds are putting up 37.6 points per game.

