Two of the top ranked teams in the state of California clash for the state championship.

The Folsom Bulldogs (11-3) started the season with six straight wins, lost three of four to quality opponents and ended strong with four straight wins to get this date with the Cathedral Catholic Dons (11-2) for the Division I State Championship. The Dons come in ranked No. 5 in California with the Bulldogs ranked No. 17 in California.

How to Watch CIF State Championship: Folsom vs Cathedral Catholic Today:

Game Date: Dec. 10, 2021

Game Time: 11:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area

Live Stream CIF State Championship: Folsom vs Cathedral Catholic on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Bulldogs played steady and then held on to knock off De La Salle in the semifinals to get to the championship game today.

This season has been wild for the Bulldogs. In their first six games they looked dominant, going 6-0 with a margin of victory of 44.16 points per game and scoring 54+ points in five of the games. Then they lost three of four to very good teams, before their current four game winning streak.

Overall this season, they are averaging 36.71 PPG and giving up 16.57 to their opponents.

Both teams lost to De La Salle once this season, with the other losses not having any overlap.

For the Dons this season, they are averaging 40.15 PPG and are giving up 21.69 to their opponents.

These teams are fairly evenly matched with the Bulldogs being a more explosive offense, but as of late they have been more average. The Dons are coming off a 71 point performance that was preceded by 48 and 38 point showings. This has the potential to be a shootout with both of these teams having quality, but not dominant defenses.

Regional restrictions may apply.