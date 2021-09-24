September 24, 2021
How to Watch Grimsley at N.W. Guilford: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The defending state champions in North Carolina are on a mission to repeat and off to a 4-0 start.
Playing one of the top teams in North Carolina is nothing new this season for Northwest Guilford (3-1). 

The Vikings dropped their season opener to the No. 11 team in the state. Now, they welcome the No. 4 team, the Grimsley Whirlies (4-0). Since that early loss, the Vikings have been laser-focused, dominating their opponents. 

How to Watch Grimsley vs. NW. Guilford:

Game Date: Sept. 24, 2021

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium

Watch Grimsley vs. N.W. Guilford online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Grimsley had a perfect 4-0 record last year that concluded with a state title, and the Whirlies have their eyes on repeating that success this season. 

The Vikings opened the season with a 48-7 loss to East Forsyth, but Northwest Guilford has since bounced back. In their last three games, the Vikings are averaging 42.3 points and only giving up 11.6 points to their opponents.

Last season, these two teams met once. Grimsley came out on top, winning 48-12 at home. But this year, Northwest Guilford has home field advantage. Could the Vikings take down the defending state champion? Tune in to see if the Whirlies' win streak lasts another week. 

