    • November 18, 2021
    How to Watch IAHSAA Class A Championship: Grundy Center vs West Hancock: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    No. 1 vs. No. 2 in the Iowa Class A Division clash today for the chance to be state champions.
    After a 1-1 start to the season, the Grundy Center Spartans (10-1) went on a run that is only rivaled by their opponents today, the West Hancock Eagles (13-0). 

    These two teams are some of the most dominant defensive teams in the state and the country overall. Each team has allowed less than 10 points per game on the season. 

    How to IAHSAA Class A Championship: Grundy Center vs West Hancock today:

    Game Date: Nov. 18, 2021

    Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

    TV: FOX (KDSM-Des Moines, IA)

    Both of these teams have a legitimate claim to be the best team in Iowa’s A Class:

    West Hancock comes in as the No. 18 team in the state and No. 1 in the A Division, for good reason.

    The Eagles are absolutely dominant, scoring an average of 35.9 points per game and only giving up 3.5 points to their opponents. This season the Eagles have given up a season-high seven points four times and have shut out opponents six times. Statistically, opposing teams are more likely to be shut out by West Hancock than they are to score one touchdown.

    On the other side, the Spartans have the lesser defense, giving up 4.7 points per game to their opponents while scoring an average of 29.2 points.

    The Spartans lost 13-10 to Dike-New Hartford Wolverines (11-1) early in the season, but since that start they have given up 32 points in nine games and are crushing teams by 27.1 points per game.

    This is going to be a game of similar styles, as both teams win with their defense. The crushing defenses give momentum and opportunities to their offenses to pick apart their opponents.

    Which defense is going to be able to impose their will and win the Class A Championship in Iowa?

