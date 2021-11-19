Skip to main content
    • November 19, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch IAHSAA Class 3A Championship: Harlan vs. Boyden Hull/Rock Valley: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Two undefeated teams meet in the Iowa Class 3A title game as Harlan and Boyden Hull/Rock Valley square off.
    Author:

    The high school football season in Iowa comes to a close on Friday, with the 2A, 3A and 5A state title games. The second game up of the day is the Class 3A battle between a pair of 12–0 teams in Harlan and Boyden Hull/Rock Valley.

    How to IAHSAA Class 3A Championship: Harlan vs. Boyden Hull/Rock Valley today:

    Game Date: Nov. 19, 2021

    Game Time: 2 p.m. ET

    TV: Fox (KDSM-Des Moines, IA)

    Watch IAHSAA Class 3A Championship: Harlan vs. Boyden Hull/Rock Valley online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Last year, these teams met in the state semifinal, with Harlan coming away with a 44–7 win before losing in the state championship game 30–6 to North Scott.

    Harlan is coming off of a 45–19 win over Humboldt in the semifinals this year, with Teagon Kasperbauer throwing for 338 yards and four touchdowns in the victory. Aidan Hall had five catches for 147 yards in the victory.

    As for Boyden Hull/Rock Valley, the team shut out Solon 42–0 to make it to the title game.

    Tanner Te Slaa threw for 336 yards and four touchdowns in that win, with Landyn Van Kekeriz catching five passes for 140 yards and two scores.

    Both of these teams have prolific offensive attacks but also feature stalwart deBoyden Hull/Rock Valley has one shutout win in these playoffs, while Harlan has two.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    19
    2018

    IAHSAA Class 3A Championship: Harlan vs. Boyden Hull/Rock Valley

    TV CHANNEL: FOX (KDSM-Des Moines, IA)
    Time
    2:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    The sun sets over the Fulton sideline during a game between Austin-East and Fulton in Knoxville, Tenn. on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. Kns Austin East Fulton Football
    High School Football

    How to Watch IAHSAA Class 3A Championship: Harlan vs. Boyden Hull/Rock Valley

    4 minutes ago
    Paralympics Volleyball
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch Boston College at Virginia Tech

    4 minutes ago
    USATSI_16805066
    Golf

    How to Watch RSM Classic, Second Round

    2 hours ago
    Mar 20, 2019; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; General overall view of a basketball approaching the rim and net before the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch New Mexico State at Utah State in Men's College Basketball

    2 hours ago
    Boise State
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Boise State at Temple

    2 hours ago
    Football Fans
    High School Football

    How to Watch IAHSAA Class 2A Championship: West Lyon vs. Southeast Valley

    3 hours ago
    Soccer Fans 2
    Soccer Tournaments

    How to Watch Benfica vs Belenenses SAD

    8 hours ago
    golf rory mcilroy
    European PGA Tour

    How to Watch DP World Tour Championship, Second Round

    12 hours ago
    washington huskies
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Wyoming at Washington in Men's College Basketball

    15 hours ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy