How to Watch IAHSAA Class 3A Championship: Harlan vs. Boyden Hull/Rock Valley

Two undefeated teams meet in the Iowa Class 3A title game as Harlan and Boyden Hull/Rock Valley square off.

The high school football season in Iowa comes to a close on Friday, with the 2A, 3A and 5A state title games. The second game up of the day is the Class 3A battle between a pair of 12–0 teams in Harlan and Boyden Hull/Rock Valley.

How to IAHSAA Class 3A Championship: Harlan vs. Boyden Hull/Rock Valley today:

Game Date: Nov. 19, 2021

Game Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV: Fox (KDSM-Des Moines, IA)

Last year, these teams met in the state semifinal, with Harlan coming away with a 44–7 win before losing in the state championship game 30–6 to North Scott.

Harlan is coming off of a 45–19 win over Humboldt in the semifinals this year, with Teagon Kasperbauer throwing for 338 yards and four touchdowns in the victory. Aidan Hall had five catches for 147 yards in the victory.

As for Boyden Hull/Rock Valley, the team shut out Solon 42–0 to make it to the title game.

Tanner Te Slaa threw for 336 yards and four touchdowns in that win, with Landyn Van Kekeriz catching five passes for 140 yards and two scores.

Both of these teams have prolific offensive attacks but also feature stalwart deBoyden Hull/Rock Valley has one shutout win in these playoffs, while Harlan has two.

