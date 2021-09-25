If you are on the west coast and follow high school football, the game of the night is undoubtedly Helix vs. Servite.

It has to be a strange feeling to see the No. 4 team in the state (No. 8 in the country) when they are rolling like this, but that is what the Helix Highlanders (3-1) are facing when they roll into Anaheim, CA to face the Servite Friars (4-0) today. So far this season, Servite has been like Mr. T in Rocky III, administering pain to every team on the schedule, ranked highly or not, just pain all season long. We will see if Helix ran along the beach to get motivated.

How to Watch Helix at Servite:

Game Date: Sept. 24, 2021

Game Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV: MSG+

Watch Helix at Servite online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Servite remained undefeated after dominating LeBron James’ sons' team with no remorse, doubling them up 44-22 in a massive blowout.

In a word, Servite has been dominant all season. They are plus+150 points on the season in four games (200-50) while scoring at will (50.0 points per game). The closest game they have had all season was a 44-22 win over Sierra Canyon on the road.

Their schedule has not been filled with cupcakes either. Their opponents are a combined 10-7, with all four being ranked in the Top 100 of the state, with two in the top 10. It is clear that the No. 3 ranked team in the state doesn’t think there are two better teams than them, anywhere.

Helix has had a strange start to their season. They are ranked No. 69 in the state and are 301, but thanks to an alarming 0-52 loss two weeks ago they are minus-8 overall in point differential on the season.

Take that off their ledger and they are averaging 30.6 points per game and giving up 16.0 points per game to opponents. Pretty solid season, but you cannot cherry-pick out one game to make the season look better.

Regional restrictions may apply.