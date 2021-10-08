Hoover looks to stay unbeaten as it heads on the road to face Spain Park in this Alabama high school football showdown.

Hoover (7–0), the No. 2 high school football team in Alabama according to MaxPreps, will head on the road Friday night to face its crosstown rival Spain Park (1–5).

How to Watch Hoover at Spain Park in High School Football:

Game Date: Oct. 8, 2021

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium

Hoover has scored 248 points this season while allowing 98. The team has won each of its games by more than one score, including a pair of wins against Georgia schools.

Hoover quarterback Bennett Meredith, a top prospect in the state, leads the Buccaneers through the air, while junior Ahamari Williams has been the team's top running back this season.

Hoover also features defensive lineman Markus Clark, a Coastal Carolina commit.

Spain Park has scored 98 points and given up 206 this season. The team's lone win came in its season opener against Huntsville (Ala.), and only one of its losses has been decided by a single score.

Quarterback Evan Smallwood has thrown three touchdowns and three interceptions and has added two rushing touchdowns. Zavier Long has added four rushing touchdowns for the Jaguars.

Spain Park finished 5–6 last season but played the Buccaneers close, losing 47–34. That game marked the third-most points allowed by Hoover in a regular-season game last year.

