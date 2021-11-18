How to Watch IAHSAA Class 1A Championship: West Sioux vs Van Meter

This is a huge game for the Class 1A Championship between the No. 14 West Sioux Falcons (12-1) and the No. 6 Van Meter Bulldogs (13-0) that will test the defenses of both teams in very different ways.

In the end, the Bulldogs are seeking a state championship and an undefeated season with the Falcons looking to pull off the upset and win it all themselves.

How to IAHSAA Class 1A Championship: West Sioux vs Van Meter today:

Game Date: Nov. 18, 2021

Game Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX (KDSM-Des Moines, IA)

This season, both of these teams have been impressive on the offensive side of the ball. They pick up points with ease and in bunches.

The Bulldogs only had three games this season (20, 28, 28) where they scored less than 30 points and had three games with 70-plus points. Overall, they are averaging 45.1 points per game. They are consistent and do a great job putting points on the board, which might be unnecessary considering their elite defense.

Iowa football is all about great defense this season with the Bulldogs only giving up 5.1 points per game.

They have more games where they blanked a team (seven) than where they gave up double-digits (four) this season.

The Falcons have a very good team on both sides of the ball, but compared to the Bulldogs, their stats don't jump out as much.

They are scoring 38.1 points per game and give up 17.0 points to their opponents (plus-21.1 point differential). They only have three games where they scored less than 30 points this season (13 in a loss, 26 and 24 in overtime) while only giving up more than 30 points once (in their only loss).

This should be a great game between two teams that are both deserving of a state championship in the Iowa 1A Class.

Regional restrictions may apply.