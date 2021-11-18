Skip to main content
    • November 18, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch IAHSAA Eight-Player Championship: Easton Valley vs. CAM: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The eight-player league is all about explosive offense and the most fun version of football possible. Catch AHSAA Eight-Player Championship: Easton Valley vs. CAM on Thursday.
    Author:

    Coming into today’s eight-player Championship in Iowa, both the Easton Valley River Hawks (12-0) and the CAM Cougars (12-0) are undefeated and looking to close out the season with confetti and Gatorade baths. 

    This will be a clash of styles, as each team utilizing different offenses, scoring points through the air for one and on the ground for the other.

    How to IAHSAA Eight-Player Championship: Easton Valley vs. CAM today:

    Game Date: Nov. 18, 2021

    Game Time: 10:30 a.m. ET

    TV: FOX (KDSM-Des Moines, IA)

    Watch IAHSAA Eight-Player Championship: Easton Valley River Hawks vs. CAM Cougars online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    This season, CAM has been a force primarily on the ground with its attacking offense. This season the Cougars are averaging 64.6 points per game and only giving up 15.4 points per game.

    Their ground attack has been good for 356.0 yards per game and 7.1 touchdowns per game.

    CAM uses the ground attack to set up situational great play through the air, an attack that has been good for 108.3 yards per game, 1.4 touchdowns per game and 22.4 yards per completion.

    On the other side, the River Hawks use an aerial attack that can also win on the ground. Not quite an inverse of CAM, but it's pretty close.

    They are averaging 61.6 points per game and giving up 15.1 points per game. Almost identical to CAM in the season.

    The aerial attack is good for 239.0 yards per game and 4.3 touchdowns a game while scoring 4.3 touchdowns on the ground with 182.1 yards per game.

    Both of these teams can score, but which defense will be able to make a championship-level impact? 

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    18
    2021

    IAHSAA Eight-Player Championship: Easton Valley vs. CAM

    TV CHANNEL: FOX (KDSM-Des Moines, IA)
    Time
    10:30
    AM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    The sun sets over the Fulton sideline during a game between Austin-East and Fulton in Knoxville, Tenn. on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. Kns Austin East Fulton Football
    High School Football

    How to Watch IAHSAA Eight-Player Championship: Easton Valley vs. CAM

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_16978275
    European PGA Tour

    How to Watch DP World Tour Championship, First Round

    8 hours ago
    ucla basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch North Florida at UCLA in Men's College Basketball

    11 hours ago
    Washington Capitals
    NHL

    How to Watch Capitals at Kings

    12 hours ago
    Nov 15, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. (24) shoots against Long Beach State 49ers guard Drew Cobb (3) and forward Romelle Mansel (13)during the second half at Pauley Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    North Florida vs. UCLA: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/17/2021

    12 hours ago
    Nov 15, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. (24) shoots against Long Beach State 49ers guard Drew Cobb (3) and forward Romelle Mansel (13)during the second half at Pauley Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    UCLA vs. North Florida: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/17/2021

    12 hours ago
    phoenix suns devin booker
    NBA

    How to Watch Mavericks at Suns

    12 hours ago
    USATSI_17173208
    NBA

    How to Watch Bulls at Trail Blazers

    12 hours ago
    Tennis
    Tennis

    How to Watch World Team Tennis

    12 hours ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy