How to Watch IAHSAA Eight-Player Championship: Easton Valley vs. CAM

The eight-player league is all about explosive offense and the most fun version of football possible. Catch AHSAA Eight-Player Championship: Easton Valley vs. CAM on Thursday.

Coming into today’s eight-player Championship in Iowa, both the Easton Valley River Hawks (12-0) and the CAM Cougars (12-0) are undefeated and looking to close out the season with confetti and Gatorade baths.

This will be a clash of styles, as each team utilizing different offenses, scoring points through the air for one and on the ground for the other.

How to IAHSAA Eight-Player Championship: Easton Valley vs. CAM today:

Game Date: Nov. 18, 2021

Game Time: 10:30 a.m. ET

TV: FOX (KDSM-Des Moines, IA)

This season, CAM has been a force primarily on the ground with its attacking offense. This season the Cougars are averaging 64.6 points per game and only giving up 15.4 points per game.

Their ground attack has been good for 356.0 yards per game and 7.1 touchdowns per game.

CAM uses the ground attack to set up situational great play through the air, an attack that has been good for 108.3 yards per game, 1.4 touchdowns per game and 22.4 yards per completion.

On the other side, the River Hawks use an aerial attack that can also win on the ground. Not quite an inverse of CAM, but it's pretty close.

They are averaging 61.6 points per game and giving up 15.1 points per game. Almost identical to CAM in the season.

The aerial attack is good for 239.0 yards per game and 4.3 touchdowns a game while scoring 4.3 touchdowns on the ground with 182.1 yards per game.

Both of these teams can score, but which defense will be able to make a championship-level impact?

