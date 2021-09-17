How to Watch John Curtis (La.) at Edna Karr (La.)

Two of Louisiana's top high school football programs meet Friday in a nationally televised game to open their seasons. Edna Karr of New Orleans will host John Curtis of River Ridge as both teams look to start on a high note.

Edna Karr finished as Louisiana Class 4A runner-up last season after winning four straight state championships from 2016-19. John Curtis has won a record 26 state championships and is looking to get back to the top this year.

How to Watch Edna Karr at John Curtis:

Game Date: Sept. 17, 2021

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Both teams had the starts of their seasons delayed due to Hurricane Ida, and the even now the storm has continued to affect the schedule.

Edna Karr was set to host American Heritage (Plantation, Fla.), but the visitors could not find hotel accommodations because of the hurricane and had to cancel. That left Edna Karr scrambling to find an opponent. John Curtis had an open date on its schedule and agreed to face the Cougars.

When these teams played last season, Edna Karr scored 22 points in the fourth quarter to win 36-33. The win avenged a 42-39 loss to Curtis the year prior.