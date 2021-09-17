September 17, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch John Curtis (La.) at Edna Karr (La.) in High School Football: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Louisiana high school football powers John Curtis and Edna Karr clash in Friday's season opener.
Author:

Two of Louisiana's top high school football programs meet Friday in a nationally televised game to open their seasons. Edna Karr of New Orleans will host John Curtis of River Ridge as both teams look to start on a high note.

Edna Karr finished as Louisiana Class 4A runner-up last season after winning four straight state championships from 2016-19. John Curtis has won a record 26 state championships and is looking to get back to the top this year.

How to Watch Edna Karr at John Curtis:

Game Date: Sept. 17, 2021

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live stream the John Curtis at Edna Karr game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Both teams had the starts of their seasons delayed due to Hurricane Ida, and the even now the storm has continued to affect the schedule.

Edna Karr was set to host American Heritage (Plantation, Fla.), but the visitors could not find hotel accommodations because of the hurricane and had to cancel. That left Edna Karr scrambling to find an opponent. John Curtis had an open date on its schedule and agreed to face the Cougars.

When these teams played last season, Edna Karr scored 22 points in the fourth quarter to win 36-33. The win avenged a 42-39 loss to Curtis the year prior. 

How To Watch

September
17
2021

John Curtis (LA) at Edna Karr (LA) in High School Football

TV CHANNEL: ESPN2
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_16752075
MLB

How to Watch Pirates at Marlins

USATSI_16724754
High School Football

How to Watch Dover vs. Steubenville

Minnesota Lynx Odyssey Sims
WNBA

How to Watch the Lynx vs. Fever

USATSI_16569350
MLB

How to Watch Orioles at Red Sox

USATSI_15965479
MLB

How to Watch Indians at Yankees

Virginia Soccer
NCAA Men's Soccer

How to Watch Virginia at Virginia Tech in Men's College Soccer

USATSI_16681080
High School Football

How to Watch John Curtis (La.) at Edna Karr (La.)

Inter Miami CF
MLS

How to Watch Inter Miami CF vs. New York Red Bulls

USATSI_16535251
MLB

How to Watch Phillies vs. Mets

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy