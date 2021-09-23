September 23, 2021
Publish date:

How to Watch Lincoln East vs. Lincoln Southeast: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Two top-40 ranked teams and two teams within four slots of each other in the rankings looking to make a move up the standings near the midway point of the season.

Lincoln East (3-1) hits the road to take on Lincoln Southeast (3-1) as both teams get nearer to the halfway point in the season, each looking to make a play for the postseason. Last season, Lincoln Southeast won this matchup 24-14 on the road. 

Lincoln East has lost five straight games to its local rival. Can the team get back on the winning track?

How to Watch Lincoln East vs. Lincoln Southeast:

Game Date: Sept. 23, 2021

Game Time: 7:45 p.m. ET

TV: Telemundo (KFDY-Lincoln, NE)

Watch Lincoln East vs. Lincoln Southeast online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Lincoln East started the season with a tough, hard-fought win at home against Pius X (Lincoln) on its way to a 3-1 start, showcasing a high-quality defense.

On the season, Lincoln East is 3-1 and ranked No. 39 in the state. The team is averaging 39.25 points per game and is plus-84 overall in point differential. The Spartans have been cruising since they started the season 1-1 with a 17-14 win and a 28-32 loss. Since then, the switch has flipped to the tune of 112-27 and a 2-0 record. 

They are finding their groove at the right time as the season is roughly at the midway point and a local rival that they have owned for five consecutive years comes up on the schedule.

Lincoln Southeast started 3-0 scoring 24.6 points per game and boasting a plus-27 point differential overall. Then, the Knights took a massive step back last week, losing their first game of the season 41-7. 

This could be the pivot point in the season for the No. 35 team in the state if it drops two in a row.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

High School Football

How to Watch Lincoln East vs. Lincoln Southeast

