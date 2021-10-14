How to Watch Dragons vs. Knights

    • October 14, 2021
    How to Watch Lincoln Southeast vs. Gretna: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Two quality teams in Nebraska square off with hopes of climbing the standings as the postseason approaches.
    The Gretna Dragons (6-1) welcome the Lincoln Southeast Knights (5-2). The Dragons are coming off their first loss of the season and look to make it past a local rival. 

    Gretna comes in as the No. 14 ranked team in the state, and Lincoln Southeast is ranked No. 37. Both have high hopes to get another quality win on their schedules to move up a little more in the state standings.

    How to Watch: Lincoln Southeast vs. Gretna

    Game Date: Oct. 14, 2021

    Game Time: 7:45 p.m. ET

    TV: Telemundo (KFDY-Lincoln, NE)

    Watch Lincoln Southeast vs. Gretna online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Lincoln Southeast took a tough loss to Lincoln East, only its second loss of the season.

    Gretna was rolling heading into last week where it lost 28-20 on the road. Heading into that game, the team was undefeated and dominating opponents on both sides of the ball. The Dragons were scoring 39.3 points per game and allowing 10.5 points to opponents, a monster 28.8 point differential.

    The Dragons have only had three competitive games this season, winning two of them and looking like an unbeatable force in their other four games.

    The Knights, despite being 5-2, seem to be an up-and-down team. They have been run off the field twice this season and won three other games by 10 points or less.

    They have a +5 point differential on the season, scoring 23.0 points per game and give up 22.28 points to their opponents.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

