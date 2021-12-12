Skip to main content
    December 12, 2021
    How to Watch CIF State Championship: Mater Dei vs. Serra: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    In California, the No. 1 team in the country takes on the No. 53 team in the country for the State Championship.
    Sometimes the great, dominant team at the beginning of the season ends up being the great dominant team at the end of the season. The No. 1 ranked team in the country, the Mater Dei Monarchs (11-0), have played the toughest schedule in high school football and look to knock off the No. 53 ranked team, the Serra Padres (11-1). The Monarchs have arguably the most explosive offense in the country and could close out their dominant season with a state championship.

    Game Date: Dec. 12, 2021

    Game Time: 12:30 a.m. ET

    TV: NBC Sports Bay Area

    Live Stream CIF State Championship: Mater Dei vs. Serra on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Mater Dei comes in not only undefeated, but the favored No. 1 team in the country. This season, the Monarchs crushed teams to the tune of 45.8 points per game to 13.2 points per game. That is an impressive +32.6 win differential.

    They started the season heading to Texas to absolutely embarrass Duncanville, the No. 20 team in the country, by a score of 45-3.

    After that it gave St. John Bosco one of its only two losses this season and gave Servite one of its three losses, including in the playoffs. The most impressive element of those wins was that they were not particularly close. They won those four games by an average of 40.0 PPG to 17.0 opponents PPG.

    On the other side, the Padres are no slouch, scoring 35.3 PPG and only giving up 19.9 to their opponents. The Padres only had one loss on the season, a 44-21 defeat to Saint Francis.

    Both teams are tested and it will be a monster upset for the Monarchs to lose a game, but the Padres are up for the challenge.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

