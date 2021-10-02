Two of the top three teams in the nation meet on the gridiron when Mater Dei and St. John Bosco square off Friday night.

It's a battle of undefeated teams Friday night, as No. 1 Mater Dei (3-0) goes on the road to face conference foe No. 3 St. John Bosco (5-0).

How to Watch Mater Dei at St. John Bosco:

Game Date: Oct. 1, 2021

Game Time: 11:00 p.m. ET

TV: MSG+

The top-ranked Monarchs opened the season with a 45-3 win over Texas power Duncanville. The team has allowed just 17 points all season, in part led by a pair of top 40 recruits on the defensive side in linebacker David Bailey and defensive back Domani Jackson, a USC commit.

Offensively, the Monarchs have scored 152 points in three games. The team features running back Raleek Brown, who is committed to Oklahoma, and wide receiver C.J. Williams, a Notre Dame recruit.

The Braves enter with a 5-0 record. The team hasn't had scores as lopsided as Mater Dei, but it is coming off a 49-0 win over. Oscar Smith That team is ranked No. 91 in the country per MaxPreps and No. 1 in Virginia.

St. John Bosco has four players in the top 250 college recruits according to 24/7 Sports. Quarterback Katin Houser has thrown five touchdowns this season, but junior Pierce Clarkson has split time under center, throwing eight touchdowns despite throwing for 491 yards to Houser's 659 yards.

These two programs have both finished the season ranked in the top 10 nationally each year since 2016.

