October 1, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch Medina (Ohio) at Mentor (Ohio) in High School Football: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mentor dominated Medina in last season's Ohio state playoffs. Will Medina get revenge Friday?
Author:

Medina (6-0) will look to avenge its lost to Mentor (3-3) in last season's Ohio state playoffs when the teams face off Friday.

Medina enters the game undefeated and ranked third in the state of Ohio by MaxPreps, while Mentor (3-3) is ranked No. 36 and has lost three of its last four games.

How to Watch Medina vs. Mentor:

Game Date: Oct. 1, 2021

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Watch Medina vs. Mentor online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In the playoff game between the teams last season, they were tied 14-14 early, but Mentor went on to score 35 unanswered points for a 49-14 win.

This season, Mentor has already losing more games than they did all of last season, which they finished with a 9-2 record. The Cardinals are averaging 25.8 points per game, down 13.2 points from last year, and giving up 22.5 points to their opponents, up 5.0 from last year.

Medina is averaging 37.6 points per game (up 7.0 from last season) and giving up just 11.83 to opponents ( down 12.37 from last season).

Mentor still brings talent into this contest, but Medina will look to prove itself a contender against the team that knocked it out of the postseason a year ago.

How To Watch

October
1
2021

Medina (OH) vs. Mentor (OH)

TV CHANNEL: ESPN2
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_16846362
High School Football

How to Watch Medina (Ohio) at Mentor (Ohio)

36 seconds ago
USATSI_16846858
High School Football

How to Watch Old Town at Hampden

36 seconds ago
Boston Red Sox Xander Bogaerts
MLB

How to Watch: Red Sox vs. Nationals

36 seconds ago
Brandon Nimmo and Kevin Pillar, New York Mets
MLB

How to Watch Mets vs. Braves

36 seconds ago
USATSI_16086627
NHL

How to Watch Rangers vs. Devils

36 seconds ago
Volleyball
NCAA Women's Volleyball

How to Watch Michigan at Nebraska in NCAA Women's College Volleyball

36 seconds ago
USATSI_13395076
NCAA Football

How to Watch Penn Quakers vs. Dartmouth Big Green

36 seconds ago
Miami Marlins Lewis Brinson
MLB

How to Watch Phillies vs. Marlins

5 minutes ago
Sep 26, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Jacoby Brissett (14) is pressured by Las Vegas Raiders inside linebacker Cory Littleton (42)and defensive back Johnathan Abram (24) in the second half at Allegiant Stadium.The Raiders defeated the Dolphins 31-28 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Miami Dolphins vs. Indianapolis Colts: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/3/2021

1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy