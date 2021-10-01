How to Watch Medina (Ohio) at Mentor (Ohio)

Mentor dominated Medina in last season's Ohio state playoffs. Will Medina get revenge Friday?

Medina (6-0) will look to avenge its lost to Mentor (3-3) in last season's Ohio state playoffs when the teams face off Friday.

Medina enters the game undefeated and ranked third in the state of Ohio by MaxPreps, while Mentor (3-3) is ranked No. 36 and has lost three of its last four games.

How to Watch Medina vs. Mentor:

Game Date: Oct. 1, 2021

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

In the playoff game between the teams last season, they were tied 14-14 early, but Mentor went on to score 35 unanswered points for a 49-14 win.

This season, Mentor has already losing more games than they did all of last season, which they finished with a 9-2 record. The Cardinals are averaging 25.8 points per game, down 13.2 points from last year, and giving up 22.5 points to their opponents, up 5.0 from last year.

Medina is averaging 37.6 points per game (up 7.0 from last season) and giving up just 11.83 to opponents ( down 12.37 from last season).

Mentor still brings talent into this contest, but Medina will look to prove itself a contender against the team that knocked it out of the postseason a year ago.