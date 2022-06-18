Skip to main content

How to Watch Montana East-West Shrine Game: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Football never really stops as the Montana East vs. West Shrine Game kicks off in the treasure state today

The best high school football players in Montana step onto the field for the 75th annual East vs. West Shrine Game. Last year the west team got the win with the game being canceled the year before, giving this year the first feeling of normalcy in almost three years. The East vs. West Shrine Game not only features great football, but also highlights the great work of the Shriners Hospital for Children in Spokane, Washington.

How to Watch Montana East-West Shrine Game today:

Game Date: June 18, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS (KRTV - Great Falls)

Last season the West team won 21-12 over the East team in the 74th annual East vs. West Shrine Game in Montana:

The game puts 40 of the best players from the eastern part of the state against 40 of the best players from the western part of the state, with a pair of Canadian football players on the roster.

The real stars of the weekend will not score a touchdown or make a tackle. In fact, they won’t step on the field for a single second of the game.

Mazie Myers and CeCe Salsbery are the ambassadors from the Shriners Hospital with connections to the players on the team, but more importantly showing everyone the amazing work that children’s hospitals do across the country.

Over the past 10 years the game has raised nearly one million dollars in donations for the hospital.

On the field, the East Team will be led by Great Falls High head coach Mark Samson while the West Team will be guided by Bryce Carver, head coach of Hamilton.

Every player in the game was nominated by their schools and coaches and were selected based on those nominations to be the “best of the best."

How To Watch

June
18
2022

Montana East-West Shrine Game

TV CHANNEL: CBS (KRTV - Great Falls)
Time
9:00
PM/ET
