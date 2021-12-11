Skip to main content
    December 11, 2021
    How to Watch NCHSAA Class 1A Championship: Mitchell vs. Tarboro: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The No. 1 team in the Division 1A East, Tarboro, takes on the No. 1 team in the Division 1A West, Mitchell, just like it was drawn up.
    The Mitchell Mountaineers (13-2), No. 1 in the North Carolina Division 1A West, take on the Tarboro Vikings (13-1), No. 1 in the North Carolina Division 1A East, both on double-digit win streaks and looking for a state championship today. Each team stumbled out of the gates, then went on a dominant run to control their division and make their way to the state championship.

    How to Watch NCHSAA Class 1A Championship: Mitchell vs. Tarboro today:

    Game Date: Dec. 11, 2021

    Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

    TV: The CW (WCCB - Charlotte)

    Watch NCHSAA Class 1A Championship: Mitchell vs. Tarboro online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Today, both of these teams are looking to be on a future version of this list as one of the most dominant teams in North Carolina football history:

    For the Mountaineers, the state championship had to feel like a pipe dream after their 2-2 start, where they really struggled offensively and not against particularly great teams. They were averaging 26.8 points per game and gave up 17.8 points to opponents, but most of that came from a 47-7 season-opening win.

    Since then, they have won 11 games in a row, scoring 43.9 points per game and giving up 13.36 points to their opponents.

    In that span, they have scored 33-plus points in every game but one, and given up 20 points or fewer in eight of those games as well. Things came together for them after the poor, alarming start for a team that might be crowned state champions.

    On the other side, the Vikings lost 0-12 in their first game of the season, then went on a tear, winning by 32.7 points per game. They are scoring 42.7 points per game and giving up 10.0 points to opponents.

    They have given up 20-plus points once (40 points to Perquimans), 10-19 points five more times and shut opponents out in four other games.

    Something has to give as these two teams during their winning streaks have been mirror images of each other.

    How To Watch

    December
    11
    2021

    NCHSAA Class 1A Championship: Mitchell vs. Tarboro

    TV CHANNEL: The CW (WCCB - Charlotte)
    Time
    12:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
