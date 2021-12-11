North Carolina’s offenses will be cooking for the 2A Championship today when Wallace-Rose Hill takes on Shelby.

This is not going to be a clash of styles between the Wallace-Rose Hill Bulldogs (13-2) and the Shelby Golden Lions (14-1) today. Both teams have monster offenses that wear down teams and allow their defense to settle in and win games. The Bulldogs are on a six-game winning streak with the Golden Lions on a 12-game winning streak, both teams looking to end the season on a winning note, as state champions.

How to Watch NCHSAA Class 2A Championship: Wallace-Rose Hill vs. Shelby today:

Game Date: Dec. 11, 2021

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: The CW (WCCB - Charlotte)

The Bulldogs are riding a six-game winning streak and boast one of the most prolific offenses in the country:

These teams come in with a combined three losses all season, no overlap in the losses. The one common thread between these teams: offense.

The Bulldogs this season are averaging 51.6 points per game on offense and have scored 60-plus points in their games this season (seven times) with one monster 71-point explosion.

They have scored at least 34 points in 13 of 15 games, including in one of their losses.

On the other side, the Golden Lions are averaging 46.3 points per game, scoring at least 31 points in 13 of 15 games, with one 72-point explosion, four 62-plus point efforts and another pair of 55-point games. They have scored fewer points than their opponent, but have been more consistent and ended the season with just one loss, which was a shootout.

Defense is where there is more separation between these teams as the Golden Lions give up 16.0 points per game and the Bulldogs give up 24.1 to opponents.

A lot of the defensive success comes from the offense making their opponents one-dimensional with their awesome scoring attack. Who will be able to impose that today?

