Skip to main content
    •
    December 11, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch NCHSAA Class 2A Championship: Wallace-Rose Hill vs. Shelby: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    North Carolina’s offenses will be cooking for the 2A Championship today when Wallace-Rose Hill takes on Shelby.
    Author:

    This is not going to be a clash of styles between the Wallace-Rose Hill Bulldogs (13-2) and the Shelby Golden Lions (14-1) today. Both teams have monster offenses that wear down teams and allow their defense to settle in and win games. The Bulldogs are on a six-game winning streak with the Golden Lions on a 12-game winning streak, both teams looking to end the season on a winning note, as state champions.

    How to Watch NCHSAA Class 2A Championship: Wallace-Rose Hill vs. Shelby today:

    Game Date: Dec. 11, 2021

    Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

    TV: The CW (WCCB - Charlotte)

    Watch NCHSAA Class 2A Championship: Wallace-Rose Hill vs. Shelby online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Bulldogs are riding a six-game winning streak and boast one of the most prolific offenses in the country:

    These teams come in with a combined three losses all season, no overlap in the losses. The one common thread between these teams: offense.

    The Bulldogs this season are averaging 51.6 points per game on offense and have scored 60-plus points in their games this season (seven times) with one monster 71-point explosion.

    They have scored at least 34 points in 13 of 15 games, including in one of their losses.

    On the other side, the Golden Lions are averaging 46.3 points per game, scoring at least 31 points in 13 of 15 games, with one 72-point explosion, four 62-plus point efforts and another pair of 55-point games. They have scored fewer points than their opponent, but have been more consistent and ended the season with just one loss, which was a shootout.

    Defense is where there is more separation between these teams as the Golden Lions give up 16.0 points per game and the Bulldogs give up 24.1 to opponents.

    A lot of the defensive success comes from the offense making their opponents one-dimensional with their awesome scoring attack. Who will be able to impose that today?

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    11
    2021

    NCHSAA Class 2A Championship: Wallace-Rose Hill vs. Shelby

    TV CHANNEL: The CW (WCCB - Charlotte)
    Time
    3:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    stade brestois
    Soccer

    Stade Reims vs. AS Saint-Etienne: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 5, 2021; Chester, PA, USA; New York City FC forward Talles Magno (43) takes a selfie with midfielder Valentin Castellanos (11) after beating the Philadelphia Union to win the Eastern Conference Finals of the 2021 MLS Playoffs at Subaru Park. New York City FC won 2-1. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
    Soccer

    Portland Timbers vs. New York City FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17142524
    NBA G League Basketball

    How to Watch Delaware Blue Coats at Capital City Go-Go

    1 minute ago
    high school football
    High School Football

    How to Watch NCHSAA Class 2A Championship: Wallace-Rose Hill vs. Shelby

    1 minute ago
    washington state basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch South Dakota State at Washington State

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17331830
    MLS

    How to Watch MLS Cup Portland Timbers vs. New York City FC

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_15307077
    College Football

    How to Watch Army West Point Black Knights at Navy Midshipmen

    1 minute ago
    Nov 19, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Coppin State Eagles guard Nendah Tarke (4) shoots the ball as Virginia Cavaliers guard Igor Milicic Jr. (24) defends during the first half at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Towson vs. Coppin State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 4, 2021; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars guard Noah Williams (24) shoots the a free throw against the USC Trojans in the second half at Friel Court at Beasley Coliseum. USC won 63-61. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Washington State vs. South Dakota State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

    1 minute ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy