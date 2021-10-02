October 2, 2021
How to Watch New Lexington vs. Meadowbrook: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Two Ohio high school football teams clash when New Lexington and Meadowbrook face off.
Author:

Meadowbrook (4-2) was tripped up in its last game, and that might cost them in the standings. But with New Lexington (2-4) coming to town, the Colts have a chance to rebound against a struggling team. 

After starting 2-0, New Lexington has dropped four in a row. Which team can get back on the winning track and push its season in a positive direction?

How to Watch New Lexington vs. Meadowbrook:

Game Date: Oct. 2, 2021

Game Time: 10:00 a.m. ET

TV: NBC (WHIZ-TV Zanesville, OH)

Watch New Lexington vs. Meadowbrook online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Meadowbrook won in a shootout to get to 4-1 on the season and give itself an opportunity to make a postseason push. 

Before the Colts stumbled against John Glenn (3-2) by a score of 35-7, they were moving in the right direction. Taking that game off the books, they were 4-1 with a steady offense (41.6 points per game) and a defense that wasn’t perfect (30.6 points to opponents) but got the job done. 

New Lexington started off the season with a strange defensive struggle (13-6) over Fairfield Union and a monster scoring outburst (63-35). The Panthers looked solid and versatile. Then, the wheels fell off.

If New Lexington can find its rhythm again this week, it could take down Meadowbrook. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

October
2
2021

High School Football: New Lexington vs. Meadowbrook

TV CHANNEL: NBC (WHIZ-TV Zanesville, OH)
Time
10:00
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
