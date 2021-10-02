Two Ohio high school football teams clash when New Lexington and Meadowbrook face off.

Meadowbrook (4-2) was tripped up in its last game, and that might cost them in the standings. But with New Lexington (2-4) coming to town, the Colts have a chance to rebound against a struggling team.

After starting 2-0, New Lexington has dropped four in a row. Which team can get back on the winning track and push its season in a positive direction?

How to Watch New Lexington vs. Meadowbrook:

Game Date: Oct. 2, 2021

Game Time: 10:00 a.m. ET

TV: NBC (WHIZ-TV Zanesville, OH)

Watch New Lexington vs. Meadowbrook online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Meadowbrook won in a shootout to get to 4-1 on the season and give itself an opportunity to make a postseason push.

Before the Colts stumbled against John Glenn (3-2) by a score of 35-7, they were moving in the right direction. Taking that game off the books, they were 4-1 with a steady offense (41.6 points per game) and a defense that wasn’t perfect (30.6 points to opponents) but got the job done.

New Lexington started off the season with a strange defensive struggle (13-6) over Fairfield Union and a monster scoring outburst (63-35). The Panthers looked solid and versatile. Then, the wheels fell off.

If New Lexington can find its rhythm again this week, it could take down Meadowbrook.

Regional restrictions may apply.