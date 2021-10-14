How to Watch Newman vs. St. Charles Catholic

    • October 14, 2021
    How to Watch Newman at St. Charles Catholic High School Football: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Arch Manning's undefeated Newman team takes on St. Charles Catholic.
    Author:

    In a battle of unbeatens, Newman visits St. Charles Catholic. Two of the top teams in Louisiana will face-off in a nationally televised contest on Thursday night.

    How to Watch: Newman at St. Charles Catholic

    Game Date: Oct. 8, 2021

    Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

    TV: NBCSN

    Live Stream Newman at St. Charles Catholic on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The storyline with Newman is obvious. This is Arch Manning's team. The third-generation Manning is the No. 1 junior in the country. The nephew of former NFL stars Peyton and Eli, Arch is coming off a game in which he went 11-for-11 for 179 yards and four touchdowns, before exiting in the second quarter due to his team holding a 56-0 lead. Newman also has senior offensive tackle Bo Bordelon, an LSU commit.

    This week's challenger, St. Charles Catholic, should put up a tougher fight than Newman's other opponents. While the Greenies hold a big edge in scoring, with 206 to just 90 for the Comets, St. Charles has allowed just 14 points all year. Can the defense slow Manning down?

    In fact, polls have St. Charles sitting one spot ahead of the Greenies in the state rankings. St. Charles has historically been the better team when these two have played. Last year's 14-7 win for Newman broke a five-game losing streak against the Comets.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    14
    2021

    Newman at St. Charles Catholic

    TV CHANNEL: NBCSN
    Time
    8:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

