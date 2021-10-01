October 1, 2021
How to Watch Old Town at Hampden: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Old Town and Hampden will look to get their seasons on track in Maine high school football action.
Author:

The Hampden Broncos (0-4) and Old Town Coyotes (1-1) have started this season a combined 1-5 after missing last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The teams will look to change their momentum when they face off Friday.

How to Watch Old Town vs. Hampden:

Game Date: Oct. 1, 2021

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: CBS (WABI - Bangor, Maine)

Watch Old Town vs. Hampden online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Hampden has scored 27 points total (6.75 points per game) through four games. In the Broncos' most recent game, they were shut out 78-0 by Cape Elizabeth.

Except for that blowout loss, though, Hampden's defense has looked stronger, allowing 25.3 points per game.

On the other side, Old Town has played just two games this season. The Coyotes lost their season opener 35-6 against Gardiner but won their most recent game 37-6 against Oceanside. Wide receivers Davon Alston and Chester Turner each scored two touchdowns in the victory, in which the Coyotes accumulated 430 yards of offense.

Can either of these teams turn their season around and grab a spot in the Maine state playoffs? Tune in Friday to find out.

Regional restrictions may apply.

