September 23, 2021
How to Watch Omaha Burke vs. Central: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nebraska high school football pits a top 25 team against a top 60 team.

Burke High School (3-1) is ranked No. 24 in the state of Nebraska and takes on No. 59 Omaha Central Eagles (2-2) in a game that can create some separation or chaos in the state standings. 

Burke has figured things out after opening the season with a disappointing 58-14 loss to the No. 2 team in the state Bellevue West. Since then, the Bulldogs have won three in a row and remain a Top 25 team in the state rankings.

How to Watch Omaha Burke vs. Central:

Game Date: Sept. 23, 2021

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium

Watch Omaha Burke vs. Central online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Burke took care of business against Omaha North as its defense has steadied, giving up 21 points or less in the Bulldogs' last three games.

Taking away that outlier game to start the season, Burke is scoring 27.6 points a game and has a plus-31 point differential. If you factor in the first game, Burke is somehow 3-1 with a minus-13 point differential. 

The Bulldogs have improved as the season has progressed, but their opponents are a combined 2-10 since the season opener. 

Omaha Central is having an unusual season. The Eagles have won two games by a combined score of 85-56, but in between, they lost two games by a combined total of 86-15. Their opponents in wins are 5-3 overall, and the teams in their losses are 7-1 overall, both ranked top 20 in the state.

Two seasons ago, Burke went 9-2 and lost to Bellevue West in the playoffs. That year, the Bulldogs also dominated Omaha Central 34-17. Can Omaha Central shake up the state standings and get some revenge?

Regional restrictions may apply.

