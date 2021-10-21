    • October 21, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Omaha Central vs. Lincoln Southwest High School Football: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Two struggling Nebraska high school teams take the field to see if they can get back on track and pull closer to .500 on the season.
    Author:

    It has been a rough season for both the Lincoln Southwest Silver Hawks (2-6) and the Omaha Central Eagles (3-5). 

    Both teams have fallen victim to multiple losing streaks and the inability to string together wins to gain momentum on the season. This is the final game of the regular season for both teams, which means they both finish under .500 for the season and look to get out with a win.

    How to Watch Omaha Central vs. Lincoln Southwest High School Football:

    Game Date: Oct. 21, 2021

    Game Time: 7:45 p.m. ET

    TV: Telemundo (KFDY-Lincoln, NE)

    Live Stream Omaha Central vs. Lincoln Southwest on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Omaha Central lost a tough game to its rival Omaha North (34-41). 

    For the Silver Hawks, the season’s rough patches can be chalked up to offensive struggles. They are only scoring 16.75 points per game but have played the season tough, giving up 26.62 points to their opponents.

    To start the season, the Silver Hawks went 1-2, but all three were one possession games where they looked stout on defense. Unfortunately, the offense never met them in the middle.

    On the other side of the field, the Eagles are almost the opposite. Their defense isn't the strongest unit, but the offense can hold its own. 

    Defensively, they are giving up 34.6 points to their opponents while scoring 26.87 points per game on offense. Other than a shootout with Omaha North, all of the Eagles losses have come by 20+ points. 

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    21
    2021

    Omaha Central vs. Lincoln Southwest High School Football

    TV CHANNEL: Telemundo (KFDY-Lincoln, NE)
    Time
    7:45
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Cincinnati Bengals fans watch a replay as the chains come out to measure a run by Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) in overtime of the NFL Week One game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Minnesota Vikings at Paul Brown Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. The Bengals won 27-24 on a last minute field goal in overtime. Minnesota Vikings At Cincinnati Bengals
    High School Football

    How to Watch Omaha Central vs. Lincoln Southwest High School Football

    44 seconds ago
    Oct 5, 2019; Dallas, TX, USA; SMU Mustangs running back Xavier Jones (5) runs the ball to the outside during the first quarter against Tulsa Golden Hurricanes at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Timothy Flores-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch Tulane vs. SMU

    15 minutes ago
    Soccer Fans 2
    College Hockey

    How to Watch RIT at Notre Dame in Men's College Hockey

    15 minutes ago
    HSFB Fans
    College Football

    How to Watch Louisiana vs. Arkansas State

    15 minutes ago
    Soccer Fans 2
    NHL

    How to Watch Washington Capitals at New Jersey Devils

    45 minutes ago
    Soccer Fans
    Women's College Soccer

    How to Watch Texas A&M at Mississippi State in Women's College Soccer

    45 minutes ago
    USATSI_16987653
    NHL

    How to Watch Islanders vs. Blue Jackets

    45 minutes ago
    USATSI_16987316
    NHL

    How to Watch Sharks at Senators

    45 minutes ago
    HS Football Fans
    College Hockey

    Bentley at Holy Cross in Men's College Hockey

    45 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy