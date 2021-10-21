How to Watch Omaha Central vs. Lincoln Southwest High School Football:

Two struggling Nebraska high school teams take the field to see if they can get back on track and pull closer to .500 on the season.

It has been a rough season for both the Lincoln Southwest Silver Hawks (2-6) and the Omaha Central Eagles (3-5).

Both teams have fallen victim to multiple losing streaks and the inability to string together wins to gain momentum on the season. This is the final game of the regular season for both teams, which means they both finish under .500 for the season and look to get out with a win.

Omaha Central vs. Lincoln Southwest High School Football:

Game Date: Oct. 21, 2021

Game Time: 7:45 p.m. ET

TV: Telemundo (KFDY-Lincoln, NE)

Omaha Central lost a tough game to its rival Omaha North (34-41).

For the Silver Hawks, the season’s rough patches can be chalked up to offensive struggles. They are only scoring 16.75 points per game but have played the season tough, giving up 26.62 points to their opponents.

To start the season, the Silver Hawks went 1-2, but all three were one possession games where they looked stout on defense. Unfortunately, the offense never met them in the middle.

On the other side of the field, the Eagles are almost the opposite. Their defense isn't the strongest unit, but the offense can hold its own.

Defensively, they are giving up 34.6 points to their opponents while scoring 26.87 points per game on offense. Other than a shootout with Omaha North, all of the Eagles losses have come by 20+ points.

